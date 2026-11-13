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Game Specs | 2026

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Cowboys-49ers: How to Watch, Listen, Stream in Week 10

Nov 13, 2026 at 11:53 AM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

11_10_ Game Specs

FRISCO, Texas — Some thorns are really persistent and just refuse to be removed. That's definitely the case for the Dallas Cowboys whenever they try to get back on the right side of the tracks against one age-old NFC rival in particular, namely, the San Francisco 49ers.

They'll get yet another chance to try and prove they can defeat a Kyle Shanahan-led 49ers club with San Francisco walks on the field at AT&T Stadium, and as a 7-1 team that boasts the best record in the entire conference.

For the Cowboys, who are still working to find consistency on both sides of the ball, this will, far and away, be the biggest test of their season as they scratch and claw to try and string together wins for the first time this season — to get back to .500 and remain viable in the challenged NFC East.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026
Time: 3:25 p.m. CT
Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

The Cowboys have been on the wrong end of the matchup in the last four matchups dating back to 2022, including two playoff losses to make the overall record 21-19-1 in San Francisco's favor.

That said, for as much as the 49ers and the Cowboys have been on different tracks this season, the former isn't invincible. After all, their lone loss came at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons, who are now one loss worse than the Cowboys at 3-6 on the season.

It will take a near-perfect effort by the Cowboys offense and defense, over four full quarters, and finally doing away with penalties and other self-inflicted wounds will ultimately be the largest determinant in this game for Dallas.

Can they shock the world in Week 10? It's as Al Pacino once said: any given Sunday, folks.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: FOX SPORTS/FOX 4 DFW,  NFL+
Listen (National): Compass Media - Ted Emrich (play-by-play), Steve Beuerlein (analyst)Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth, Dallas Cowboys AppListen (Spanish)*:* KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth, Dallas Cowboys App, DallasCowboys.com
Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

TV*:* Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
Radio (English)*:* Brad Sham (play-by-play), Babe Laufenberg (play-by-play), Kristi Scales (analyst)
Radio (Spanish)*:* Victor Villalba (play-by-play), Luis Perez (analyst), Carlos Nava (sideline)

There are still limited tickets available to attend the next home game in-person at AT&T Stadium - click here for the opportunity to see the primetime game live and in-person.

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