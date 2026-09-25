Just 8: Top 8 graded-players for both Cowboys & Ravens

The biggest storyline for Sunday's game seems to be centered on the "where" as the Cowboys and Ravens square off in Brazil. But always more important is the "who" and that's what today's Just 8 focuses on as we prepare for the game in Rio de Janeiro.
Yes, Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson are two of the top QBs in the NFL, while Derrick Henry, CeeDee Lamb and others will bring plenty of star power to the matchup.
But after two weeks into the season, who is actually playing the best for each team? The results might surprise. Here are the top 8 graded players (according to PFF) for both the Cowboys and Ravens.
The Cowboys might have the very best WR room in the NFL. We know who's at the top of the list but check the entire depth chart - top to bottom.