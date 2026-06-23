Impact: How Jeffery Simmons' extension could affect Quinnen Williams

Cowboys now set to face Myles Garrett in 2026 after blockbuster trade to Rams

A seven-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, Myles Garrett was initially not scheduled to take on the Cowboys in 2026, but he is now, when head coach Brian Schottenheimer and All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott lead their offense into SoFi Stadium on Dec. 20 (Week 15) against the Rams. The Browns traded the reigning defensive player of the year to Los Angeles in exchange for Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick.

It won't mark the first time Garrett has squared off against the Cowboys, but the quality of the team he's on has changed stratospherically, especially if speculation regarding a potential unretirement of future first ballot Hall of Famer Aaron Donald becomes real. But even if not, the Rams, already contenders yet again, just got far more difficult to wrangle.