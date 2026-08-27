Marist Liufau on cross-training, special teams and Von Miller influence

The player nicknamed "Hawaiian Punch" for his ability to force takeaways, having also not missed a single game through his first two seasons, Liufau feels confident he's back on the right path with Parker at the helm.

As the preseason finale approaches against the New Orleans Saints, he continues to work toward honing that versatility while also remaining a key special teams player in the post-CJ Goodwin era, to deepen his value in a year when the Cowboys are working to identify new special teams aces to lead that unit.

Following the final training camp practice on Wednesday, Liufau opened up about his cross-training, being regularly asked to adapt to new coaches and new roles, learning from future Hall of Fame pass rusher Von Miller, and a lot more.

The former Fighting Irish linebacker is hoping three turns out to be his lucky number.

On cross-training as an OLB/edge rusher:

"It''s been a lot of fun, really. It's definitely been a challenge, learning something new and trying to keep up with the guys, but they've helped me so much, that room, I can't thank them enough. Our coaches, coach [Chidera Uzo-Diribe], the amount of time that they help me in this process and have poured into me, I'm so grateful for that."

On adapting to a third coordinator in his first three seasons:

"I think it's just accepting the fact that you can't control a lot of things, and that's in life in general, and especially in this profession. I'm just taking that mindset, and all trials that I receive are taken as joy, and going at it with that mindset. I'm using every day to get better, and being grateful to be here every single day, coming in, working hard, and really having a service mindset to make this team better. Wherever I'm needed, I help out where I can and ultimately make myself better as well."

On how playing two positions fuel improvement in both roles:

"I think it's helping me to become a better inside linebacker because of block destruction. I'm on the edge dealing with a lot heavier bodies every single play, getting hands on, and so that's helped me to work on my striking, block destruction, and things like that. And then, obviously, coming from an inside linebacker background, I have that drop back experience that a lot of edges who play in a different system might not do as much. It's been super helpful for me personally."

On the importance of special teams in helping to secure a roster spot:

"Yeah, I mean, PJ Locke said the best: special teams is all art and effort. That can really get you security and a roster spot. I'm going all out, giving it [my] all, and not having any pride. Obviously, everyone wants to be the best offensive or defensive player in the league, but playing special teams, it takes putting your pride aside and going out there with 100 percent effort."

On the addition of Von Miller to the locker room: