Mailbag: Who is battling for final roster spots?

And in some cases, there are guys who are not going to make the team but a great play or two in the game Friday night could land them on a spot on the practice squad. One way or another, the game is meaningful to the ones on the field.

Now, to name some of those guys ... I think it has to start at the skill positions. Quarterback is interesting because Joe Milton has done enough to be the backup but now you wonder if Sam Howell and his contract situation is going to land him a spot as No. 3. If that happens, the Cowboys must go short elsewhere. But then again, there's six receivers who need to make the team so does Jonathan Mingo get left out? What about Anthony Smith. Notice, I'm not mentioning Camden Brown because the Cowboys would be insane to cut him and try to get him on the practice squad. Then there's running back. I think Jaydon Blue makes the team but Phil Mafah is going to be an interesting one. Maybe they keep Mafah over Malik Davis, who I think is the No. 2 back on this team.