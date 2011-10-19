Just Signed, Holland Gets First-Team Reps

Montrae Holland is back where he was when training camp first began in late July: working with the first-team offense.

Holland, who just re-signed with the Cowboys on Tuesday afternoon after working out for team officials, took first-team reps at left guard, at least for the start of Wednesday's practice that was open to the media.

The club signed two veteran guards on Tuesday, along with journeyman Daniel Loper. Clearly, the team is looking for an upgrade at a position that has been hit by injuries all year.

Rookie Bill Nagy has four starts at left guard, but is lost for the season with a fractured ankle. Nagy was placed on injured reserve Tuesday to make room for Holland. Derrick Dockery, who played one game, only to suffer a sprained MCL and broken tibia in his right leg, remains out of action and isn't expected to return this week.