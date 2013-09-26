Kavner: Defensive Coaching Changes Benefitting All Parties





The front office stressed an emphasis on takeaways after creating just 16 all of last season. They now have seven through three games with Kiffin and Marinelli, due in large part to the havoc created on the defensive line, as the Cowboys sit atop the NFC with 13 sacks. They're also tied for sixth in turnover differential at plus-3 with a top-10 scoring defense.

Kiffin and Marinelli insisted they didn't need a defensive lineman in the draft to conjure the kind of pressure they needed on their defense. Even without Jay Ratliff or Anthony Spencer, they've been exactly right. DeMarcus Ware is back to his old form and the switch to defensive end may even help him reach the quarterback more often.

The defensive coaches continue to get elite play at defensive tackle out of Jason Hatcher, who's tallied a sack in each of the team's first three games, while turning Nick Hayden and George Selvie into legitimate starters. Selvie said he feels he has a coach in Marinelli who believes in him, and that coach is getting the best out of his group. It's obvious, and head coach Jason Garrett sees the same thing.

"He's just an excellent football coach and teaching is a big part of that, inspiring is a big part of that, seeing the real positive traits in people and getting them into situations where they can be successful," Garrett said. "(Marinelli) helps them be successful by how he teaches them technically, how he teaches them physically, how he teaches them emotionally." [embedded_ad]

The Cowboys' three interceptions may not seem like much, but that's three times as many as they had through three weeks last season. That's not to say Ryan isn't a capable coordinator, either.

The colorful, boisterous defensive mind has to be a revered character in New Orleans, demonstrating his worth by changing the culture of the Saints' defense. New Orleans allowed 440.1 yards per game and 28.4 points per game last season, and those numbers are down to 295.7 yards per game and 12.7 points per game so far.