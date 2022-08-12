Keeping An Eye On These 8 Players Saturday Night

4 / 8

Kavontae Turpin: I've watched this guy play many times in college and he's always been electric. And apparently, he was one of the best in the USFL this summer, winning the MVP award. So I'm very excited to see if he can translate his speed to the NFL game. Turpin is definitely one of the smallest players we've ever seen on the roster, but he'll have to make up for it with juice! He'll most likely get to showcase these skills as a return specialist and I would imagine he gets in on offense, too.

-Nick Eatman