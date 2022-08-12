Keeping An Eye On These 8 Players Saturday Night

DENVER – The Cowboys have practiced against each other for nearly two weeks, and even went against the Broncos in a practice on Thursday.
But now it's time to play a game, even if it's one of three preseason games.
Let the true evaluation process begin. Our staff writers each picked two guys to focus on for Saturday night's preseason opener in Denver.
While most of the big-name players won't be in action Saturday night, that still leaves us with plenty of guys to evaluate. Here are the 8 guys we'll be watching closely.