Dak, Parsons Among 20+ Players Out vs. Broncos

DENVER – With 90 players on the roster, there are plenty of guys to evaluate in Saturday night's game with the Broncos.

But as expected, you can cross off at least 20 guys from the top, as the Cowboys will keep nearly two dozen players out of the game.

Those players were on the field about three hours before kickoff, working on their conditioning.

Among the offensive guys who are expected to sit out, quarterback Dak Prescott is definitely not playing. Veterans Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard and CeeDee Lamb are also out.

On defense, even more players will not play, headlined by Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. The Cowboys are not going to play defensive linemen DeMarcus Lawrence, Osa Odighizuwa and Dorance Armstrong. Linebackers Leighton Vander Esch and Jabril Cox will not play. And in the secondary, Jayron Kearse, Jourdan Lewis, Anthony Brown and Donovan Wilson will all sit out.