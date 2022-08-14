Game Notes: DT Shines, Simi-Pro, OT Issues & More

DENVER – Despite a poor showing in general by the Cowboys in the preseason opener against the Broncos, there were some bright spots to speak on - one of which being the defensive line. As third-year lineman Neville Gallimore so eloquently put it in his post-game interview: "The check engine light did not come on tonight." That was a playful jab at the comment he made following Thursday's scrimmage, his first time ever playing in Denver, noting the altitude immediately took its toll on his stamina and breathing.
But after a walkthrough on Friday, Gallimore seemed fully acclimated and played the majority of snaps on Saturday (deep into the second half), joining compatriots like Quinton Bohanna, Dante Fowler and Tarell Basham in making it virtually impossible for the Broncos to run the ball. In the end, the Cowboys defense allowed only 39 yards on 22 attempts (1.8 yards per carry) - a major nod at the likelihood of Dallas having potentially fixed what was once their biggest Achilles Heel on defense.
– Patrik Walker
