Game Notes: DT Shines, Simi-Pro, OT Issues & More

Receiving Attention

There were times when it felt as if Cooper Rush was forcing the ball to rookie third-round pick Jalen Tolbert - at one point targeting him five times in the first quarter alone with no completions and one interception - and that didn't bode well for other young receivers vying to make an impression on the coaching staff, but Simi Fehoko made a molehill into a mountain. Fehoko was targeted just twice the entire game, but caught both passes thrown his way, including the Cowboys' only touchdown of the game.

"It was huge for me, it was my first one," Fehoko said. "It's a huge confidence-booster and something I can stack on. I think i'm doing pretty well in camp and I feel like this was just the icing on top."

The second catch was in the end zone after breaking on a crisp route to gain space against his defender, though it wasn't Rush who made the toss. It was Ben DiNucci, and so while Fehoko didn't see a lot of work from either QB, he reminded them both why they should look for him more often when the Cowboys visit the Chargers next weekend. Fehoko is having a very, very strong camp and it stands to reason he should get more than two looks per game in the final two preseason outings (or at least, he hopes so).

— Patrik Walker