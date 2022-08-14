Rush to Judgement? What's Next For Backup QBs?

The scoring drive was 16 plays and 88 yards, engineered by DiNucci, who is entering his third season in the league.

"I'm pretty pleased with how I played," DiNucci said. "I made some plays, put some points on the board. Wished I would've had a couple of throws back. Overall, a solid performance."

The Cowboys will return to Oxnard, Calif. for a couple of days before traveling to LA to face the Chargers for a couple of joint practices before playing the second preseason game – next Saturday in LA against the Chargers.

It's likely Grier will be in the mix for that game, possibly even getting the start. The Cowboys actually have Rush listed as No. 2 on their official depth chart, but that doesn't mean Grier won't get plenty of looks to make it a competition.

Actually, last year, Rush was the No. 3 QB behind Garrett Gilbert but eventually won the backup job based off a better preseason performance.