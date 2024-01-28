Kellen Moore expected to join Eagles as new OC

FRISCO, Texas — When the Dallas Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 and likely beyond, they'll square off against one of the most familiar faces ever. Kellen Moore, the former offensive coordinator of the Cowboys, has agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles to take over that very position next season — per multiple reports, including NFL.com.

It will mark his second team in as many seasons, parting ways with the the Los Angeles Chargers, whom he joined as offensive coordinator in 2023, after his relationship with the Cowboys came to an end and head coach Mike McCarthy took over offensive play-calling duties.

Following the hiring of Jim Harbaugh as head coach of the Chargers, a shakeup landed immediately in the City of Angels, and the Eagles wasted no time in wanting to speak with Moore about their vacant coordinator position behind Nick Sirianni.

The Eagles submitted a request to the Chargers for a chance to speak with Moore, and things clearly moved quickly, seeing as the two sides have agreed to a deal only two days after the initial interview; and beating out the Cleveland Browns, who also requested to speak with Moore.

Moore, 35, initially joined the Cowboys as a quarterback in 2015, before his NFL career as a player was derailed by injury that led him into retirement. He was then named quarterbacks coach in 2018 and, shortly thereafter, was named offensive coordinator in 2019 — where he resided until one offseason ago.