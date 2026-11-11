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Kendre Miller feeling at home with Cowboys: 'I feel like it happened for a reason'

Nov 11, 2026 at 04:18 PM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

11_11_ Kendre Miller

FRISCO, Texas – Being waived last Saturday by the Saints was tough for Kendre Miller.

Miller had spent all four of his NFL season in New Orleans after they selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of TCU. Now, he prepares for a new chapter in his career after signing to the Cowboys practice squad on Wednesday.

"I'm a big believer in everything happens for a reason. I feel like God put that in my life just to mainly make me grow as a person. I feel like with the injuries and stuff, and then just how it happened, I feel like it happened for a reason. I'm back here."

A Mount Enterprise, Texas native, Miller returns to his home state and rejoins some collegiate teammates. Miller and LB Dee Winters were core pieces of TCU's historic 2023 College Football Playoff run, and Miller also spent two seasons with LT Tyler Guyton before Guyton transferred to Oklahoma. Seeing some familiar faces around the locker room has helped the transition.

"It's been a heck of a week," Miller said. "I've never been through anything like this. Having to meet new people, but I know a lot of people on the Cowboys. It feels like I'm at home right now. I'm back in Texas, so I can't complain at all."

Another familiar face is Cowboys running backs coach Derrick Foster. Foster was the Saints' running backs coach in 2024, Miller's second season in the NFL where he rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown on 39 carries across six games.

"Really just building off what we started," Miller said of reuniting with Foster. "I was dealing with injuries that year, up and down. But me and Derek built a strong relationship, and he played a big part in me coming here."

Unfortunately for Miller, injuries have piled up over the course of his NFL career. Hamstring and knee injuries followed Miller in his rookie season, a hamstring injury kept him on injured reserve to start the 2024 season where he suffered another hamstring injury and concussion later in the year, and in 2025 he tore his ACL in a Week 7 game against the Bears.

Now though, Miller says he feels good physically and has learned a lot through the early adversity he's face in his career.

"It's ups and downs in football," Miller said. "That's what comes with it. But my love of the game has never changed and I'm just happy for the opportunity here in Dallas."

In evaluating his options as a free agent, the Cowboys stood out not just for his hometown and teammate connections, but for the room paved up front by Dallas' offensive line.

"I did my research on these guys before I got here," Miller said. "Seeing what they've done in the run game and how they've been running the ball, all the great linemen they've got up front, that's every running back's dream. So I'm happy."

The Cowboys' RB2 role is open as Tyler Goodson suffered a knee injury and is expected to miss multiple weeks. Miller is squarely in the mix for the role, and is willing to do whatever Brian Schottenheimer and Dallas' staff ask of him.

"You got to start from square one and just put your head down and work," Miller said. "It's the middle of the season, so just wherever they need me, if they call me up or whatever, I'll try to do my best and be ready to go."

Saints coach Kellen Moore spent four seasons with the Cowboys as offensive coordinator, and Miller said there are certain things that translate from New Orleans' offense.

"It's definitely similarities with the playbook," Miller said. "I'm picking up on key words that I had at the Saints. It's not too hard, it's just little stuff here and there that I've got to catch up on, but nothing too crazy."

With Miller now in the mix and hitting the ground running, the Cowboys have a decision to make throughout the course of this week as to who they can elevate from the practice squad to spell Javonte Williams. Israel Abanikanda and Jashaun Corbin are also on Dallas' practice squad, and could earn the nod against the 49ers on Sunday.

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