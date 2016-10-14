Keys To The Game: Which Team Can Do A Better Job Affecting The QB?

Oct 14, 2016 at 02:38 AM
18-Broaddus_Bryan-HS
Bryan Broaddus

Football Analyst/Scout

FRISCO, Texas – Here are my two biggest keys for determining a winner this weekend when the Cowboys face the Packers.

Dallas Cowboys Win If:

This game is going to come down to how well the defense is able to control and contain Aaron Rodgers in the pocket. They are going to have to control the edge in both run and pass. Where Rodgers kills you is in his ability to extend plays with his feet. He is hard to tackle and is effective when on the move. Throughout his career he has been deadly accurate with the ball while on the move.

Defensively, they cannot give up on the play and they have to make him play from the pocket. When he is on the move, he has the speed to get to the edge and the vision to see what is going on down the field. That's where he makes those huge chunk plays. For years, the Packers have been a great big play offense. It's those big plays that starts their offense.

The key will be to keep Rodgers in front of them. They cannot rush pass him up the field. How well they rush is just as important as how well they cover. It will be important for Terrell McClain and Maliek Collins to attack the middle of the pocket to choke off Rodgers' escape routes.

The Cowboys need to think about rushing these tackles inside out to keep Rodgers on the spot. This plan is similar to how they play Seattle by making Russell Wilson plays backward and not forward.

Green Bay Packers Win If:

Having seen Dom Capers work through the years, he doesn't hold anything back in his game plan as a defensive coordinator. Capers will declare his attack plan, in hopes to get off the field early and then play from in front. He has had great success doing this.

Capers will try and play plays, tendencies and have the crowd noise help them early in the game. They believe that new looks or wrinkles will create problems, and when their opponents can't communicate – they can hit it right. Dak Prescott has done an outstanding job of handling everything that these defensive coordinators have thrown at him. Capers will spin the wheel, and when his game plan declares, he will attack this Cowboys' blocking scheme.

He knows he cannot allow Prescott to feel comfortable in this game. He knows his best chance to win is pressuring him to see if in fact he will crack. To win this game, Green Bay is going to have to be physical against the run. If they are able to hold that in check, then Capers can work to keep Scott Linehan and Dak Prescott off balance with their different pressure packages They feed off being at home and they use that to their advantage.

They want to be able to rush Clay Matthews and Nick Perry off the edge, plus bring their secondary on some blitzes as well. Capers wants to make Dallas one dimensional and put the pressure on the rookie to make plays.    

[embeddedad0]

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense? 
news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard 

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table. 
news

NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

We now know the entire NFL calendar through the 2023 season and into next spring, and that includes key dates such as the trade deadline and a whole lot more.
Advertising