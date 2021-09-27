Keys to Victory

Presented by

Keys To Victory: Heavy Dose of Zeke & Pollard

Sep 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Brooks_Bucky-HS21-thumb
Bucky Brooks

NFL Media Analyst

Keys-To-Victory--Heavy-Dose-of-Zeke-&-Pollard-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

With 17 games on the schedule, all of them have their own importance to the overall record. But division games always seem to mean a little more in the long run. The Cowboys not only play their first home game of the season Monday night, but open up NFC East play with the Eagles, who come to town with an identical 1-1 record.

Here's a look at the keys to victory for both the Eagles and Cowboys.

The Cowboys will win if…

The Cowboys will chalk up victory No.2 if they are able to play a balanced football game on offense. The combination of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard could give the Eagles problems behind a rugged offensive line that is creating more push at the line of scrimmage. If Dak Prescott can have his way in the passing game throwing short and intermediate throws to CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper on the perimeter, the Cowboys can force the Eagles to pick their poison on defense while controlling the tempo of the game.

Defensively, the Cowboys must keep all eyes on Jalen Hurts. The electric dual-threat playmaker has given defensive coordinators problems with his ability to run on the perimeter while dropping dimes over the top of the defense. If the Cowboys can keep No.1 under wraps, they can dictate the terms to the Eagles and force the complementary plays to handle the bulk of playmaking on game day.

The Eagles will win if…

The Eagles' hustle-hard approach has paid dividends over the first two weeks of the season. The team has gone toe to toe with their opponents in boxing matches that turned into a full-blown slugfest at the line of scrimmage. On offense, it is all about Jalen Hurts playing an efficient game as a passer while also running the ball on a handful of designed QB runs on the edges. If he is able to supplement the Eagles' running game to enable Miles Sanders to get loose, the offense will have more sizzle and pop on Monday night. With Devonta Smith and Jalen Reagor capable of delivering big plays on the perimeter, the Eagles have the potential to put up a 30-burger when the offense is rolling.

Defensively, the Eagles need to control the Cowboys' running game and put the game on Dak Prescott's shoulders. If they can force obvious passing downs, the team's relentless pass rush can make life difficult for No.4 in the pocket. Considering the favorable match-ups at various points of line of scrimmage, the Eagles could walk away with a win in a hotly contested divisional game.

Related Content

news

Keys To Victory: How The Cowboys Get The "W"

Bucky Brooks dissects how the Cowboys can beat the Chargers in this week's Keys to Victory.
news

Keys To Victory: How Cowboys Beat The Champs

Bucky Brooks dissects how the Cowboys can beat the Bucs in this week's Keys to Victory.
news

Keys to Victory: Cowboys Need D-Law & Gregory

Football analyst Bucky Brooks breaks down what needs to happen for both the Giants and Cowboys on Sunday.
news

Keys to Victory: Run Defense Must Step Up To Win

Football analyst Bucky Brooks breaks down what needs to happen for both the 49ers and Cowboys on Sunday.
news

Keys to Victory: Cowboys Need To Run The Football

Football analyst Bucky Brooks breaks down what needs to happen for both the Bengals and Cowboys on Sunday.
news

Keys to Victory: Sell Out To Stop Baltimore's Run

Find out what Bucky Brooks says needs to happen for Dallas to knock off Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Tuesday night.   
news

Keys To Victory: Cowboys Must Maintain Balance

If the Cowboys are going to beat Washington this time around, they have to find a way to establish a passing game that can offset an opposing defensive line that likes to get up the field.
news

Keys to Victory: Cowboys Need Balance To Win

Find out what Bucky Brooks says needs to happen for Dallas to snap its losing streak and get a win against the Vikings.
news

Keys to Victory: Can The Cowboys "Steel" A Win?

Find out what Bucky Brooks says needs to happen for Dallas to beat the undefeated Steelers on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.  
news

Keys to Victory: How Cowboys Can Get This Win  

Find out what Bucky Brooks says needs to happen for Dallas to beat the Eagles with rookie Ben DiNucci making his first NFL start.
news

Keys to Victory: Must Keep Murray In The Pocket

Keeping Kyler Murray contained and staying balanced are two of the biggest Keys to Victory. 
Advertising