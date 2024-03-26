Kickoffs among big NFL rule changes in 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. – The NFL is going to look much different in 2024 – right from the very start.

The league passed a massive rule change on Tuesday that will completely revamp the kickoffs, surely to change what has been a declining trend in recent years as the NFL has tried to make the game safer.

Now, the league has adopted a rule that was first implemented by the XFL, which will change the alignment of the kickoffs, to not only cut down on high-speed collisions, but to also allow returners more opportunities in the open field.

Last year, KaVontae Turpin had just 10 kickoff returns and the Cowboys had just 18 overall.

The new change, which will begin this upcoming season, will keep the kickoffs at the 35-yard line, but now the kicking team will have the other 10 players on the other side of the field at the 40-yard line. The receiving team will be 10 yards in front, in a "setup zone" between the 20 and 30-yard line. Two returners can be inside the 20-yard line to return.