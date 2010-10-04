Kosier, Witten, Bryant Dressed Out

Oct 04, 2010 at 03:44 AM

Update from practice: tight end Jason Witten (knee), guard Kyle Kosier (knee) and receiver Dez Bryant (rib) were all dressed out today during the media portion. All three were held out of practice last week.

Witten and Kosier are both dealing with sprained right knees sustained in the Texans game. Phillips has said Kosier's status for this Sunday against Tennessee is "more iffy" than Witten's.

Bryant has played the last two games with a rib injury, so indications are he'll be fine this week.

Right tackle Marc Colombo (knee) was also held out as a precaution last week but is back out there. He has played the last two games following a knee scope.

Wasn't sure if Martellus Bennett was going to practice. He didn't have his helmet with him. We'll get an update after practice.

Monday typically comprises only meetings following Sunday games, but Wade Phillips has scheduled a morning practice following the team's three-day bye weekend. The players will take their customary day off on Tuesday and resume their normal practice schedule Wednesday through Friday.

-*Rob
*@robphillips3 (Twitter)

