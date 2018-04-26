LB Vander Esch Drafted To Dallas At No. 19; Full Scouting Report & Analysis

FRISCO, Texas –A full breakdown of the Cowboys' first-round draft pick (No. 19 overall) Thursday night:

Name: Leighton Vander Esch

Leighton Vander Esch Position: Linebacker

Linebacker College: Boise State

Boise State Height/Weight:6-4/256

The Rundown:

The first player in Boise State history to win Mountain West Player of the Year, Vander Esch had a breakout season in 2017 with four sacks and a conference-best 141 tackles. The former walk-on posted only 47 tackles in his first two college seasons but showed star potential in his first and only year as a starter. Vander Esch is the fourth Boise State player drafted by the Cowboys since 2008: Orlando Scandrick (now with Washington), Tyrone Crawford and DeMarcus Lawrence.

How He Fits In: