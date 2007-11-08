League Fines Owens For Waving Personalized Towel

Nov 08, 2007 at 10:31 AM
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Mailbag: Success of undrafted vs. 7th rounders?
I think it's safe to say Dallas is one of the best teams at finding diamonds in the rough with undrafted players. Having said that, it seems to me that undrafted players have panned out more often for the Cowboys than actual seventh-round picks. Do you guys believe that is a fair assessment? And if so, why is that?