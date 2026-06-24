Mailbag: Logic of minicamp in June?

I've always questioned the logic of a three-day mandatory minicamp in June. It seems to me that in three days (and really two since they didn' t practice the last day), they are just getting things started, and* then it's over. Then there is a significant gap in time before the real training camp starts, and the learning and conditioning begin again. So what outcomes were the Cowboys looking for in those three days? – David Nystrom/Loudon, TN**

Mickey: First of all, understand the only difference between the six OTA workouts and the minicamp is meetings that are held during the two minicamp days. Also remember we are talking helmets, jerseys and shorts. These are more teaching and installation sessions than anything else. They are looking during those three weeks to indoctrinate the rookies and newcomers into the practice routine and get the players familiar with plays and formations and an entirely new defensive coaching staff. This is not football as you know it. A little 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 sessions. Nothing resembling all out competing. And remember, there is a CBA with rules and players negotiated time off before training camp into the scheduled. Always thought the OTAs and minicamp practices should lead into training camp, but that would mean nearly entire month going into like close to four weeks in training camp, three preseason games and then a 17-game schedule with the only break being the bye week. That six months stretch is not only physically taxing but also mentally.