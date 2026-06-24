Mailbag: Logic of minicamp in June?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)
I've always questioned the logic of a three-day mandatory minicamp in June. It seems to me that in three days (and really two since they didn't practice the last day), they are just getting things started, and* then it's over. Then there is a significant gap in time before the real training camp starts, and the learning and conditioning begin again. So what outcomes were the Cowboys looking for in those three days?– David Nystrom/Loudon, TN**
Mickey: First of all, understand the only difference between the six OTA workouts and the minicamp is meetings that are held during the two minicamp days. Also remember we are talking helmets, jerseys and shorts. These are more teaching and installation sessions than anything else. They are looking during those three weeks to indoctrinate the rookies and newcomers into the practice routine and get the players familiar with plays and formations and an entirely new defensive coaching staff. This is not football as you know it. A little 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 sessions. Nothing resembling all out competing. And remember, there is a CBA with rules and players negotiated time off before training camp into the scheduled. Always thought the OTAs and minicamp practices should lead into training camp, but that would mean nearly entire month going into like close to four weeks in training camp, three preseason games and then a 17-game schedule with the only break being the bye week. That six months stretch is not only physically taxing but also mentally.
Tommy: Throughout the whole period, the Cowboys are really just looking to hammer home their basic offensive and defensive installs for that season. That goes into OTAs and the three-days of minicamp as it's the first time before camp that the entire team is together and can get the learning portion of the offseason done and over with.
Why get the learning stuff out of the way now? So that when Dallas gets to Oxnard, they don't have to spend as much time worrying about it and really get work on the scheme and what kinds of plays they're going to run. It's a time to see who has digested in information well, who knows where they're supposed to be, and how that could lead to building certain personnel looks.
Many teams have cancelled their minicamps. Brian Schottenheimer hinted last week that one of the reasons why is just because it's difficult to practice with the contact and physicality restrictions that are placed on the offseason. But what you can do during that time is begin to get everyone on the same page, which of course is always crucial.
Mailbag
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