 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Logic of minicamp in June?

Jun 24, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
Author Image
Author Image
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagMickey Spagnola & Tommy Yarrish
Temp-Mailbag_6_24

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

I've always questioned the logic of a three-day mandatory minicamp in June. It seems to me that in three days (and really two since they didn't practice the last day), they are just getting things started, and* then it's over. Then there is a significant gap in time before the real training camp starts, and the learning and conditioning begin again. So what outcomes were the Cowboys looking for in those three days?– David Nystrom/Loudon, TN**

Mickey: First of all, understand the only difference between the six OTA workouts and the minicamp is meetings that are held during the two minicamp days. Also remember we are talking helmets, jerseys and shorts. These are more teaching and installation sessions than anything else. They are looking during those three weeks to indoctrinate the rookies and newcomers into the practice routine and get the players familiar with plays and formations and an entirely new defensive coaching staff. This is not football as you know it. A little 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 sessions. Nothing resembling all out competing. And remember, there is a CBA with rules and players negotiated time off before training camp into the scheduled. Always thought the OTAs and minicamp practices should lead into training camp, but that would mean nearly entire month going into like close to four weeks in training camp, three preseason games and then a 17-game schedule with the only break being the bye week. That six months stretch is not only physically taxing but also mentally.

Tommy: Throughout the whole period, the Cowboys are really just looking to hammer home their basic offensive and defensive installs for that season. That goes into OTAs and the three-days of minicamp as it's the first time before camp that the entire team is together and can get the learning portion of the offseason done and over with.

Why get the learning stuff out of the way now? So that when Dallas gets to Oxnard, they don't have to spend as much time worrying about it and really get work on the scheme and what kinds of plays they're going to run. It's a time to see who has digested in information well, who knows where they're supposed to be, and how that could lead to building certain personnel looks.

Many teams have cancelled their minicamps. Brian Schottenheimer hinted last week that one of the reasons why is just because it's difficult to practice with the contact and physicality restrictions that are placed on the offseason. But what you can do during that time is begin to get everyone on the same page, which of course is always crucial.

mailbag_button

Mailbag

Here's your chance to ask a question for the staff writers. Submit your entry now!

Ask A Question Read The Answer

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Is Blue ready for a second-year leap?

Jaydon Blue was electric at Texas but struggled last year with the Cowboys. Any chance he takes a second-year leap? If not him, then who?

news

Mailbag: Learning from Bengals on WR deals?

Is what happened in Cincinnati perhaps a caution for the Cowboys in regard to having two high-priced receivers? The Bengals signed both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to big contracts and now are struggling to field a serviceable offensive line and defense.

news

Mailbag: Thoughts on team after minicamp?

With the end of minicamp and offseason activities, how do you currently feel about the team? Is there still work to be done as far as the roster?

news

Mailbag: Which coach will make biggest difference?

Out of all the new position coaches, who do you think will make the biggest difference?

news

Mailbag: Overshown's health a factor for Green Dot?

Is it a concern at all that DeMarvion Overshown is being considered for Green Dot responsibilities? He has yet to prove he can stay healthy for an entire season.

news

Mailbag: Is Lawrence expected to start?

Normally, first-round picks are expected to be starters, but because Caleb Downs was selected at No. 11, it doesn't seem like Malachi Lawrence, the 23rd overall pick, is facing that same pressure. What do you think? Should he be a day one starter?

news

Mailbag: Could Cowboys go light at cornerback?

If Caleb Downs lines up in the slot corner, does that mean three safeties and two cornerbacks in the nickel package? If so, would that require the team to carry an extra safety and possibly go light at corner on the 53-man roster?

news

Mailbag: Which skill player makes a big jump?

Of the offensive skill guys, who has the potential to make the biggest jump this upcoming season?

news

Mailbag: Will defense take longer to learn?

I keep hearing how detail-oriented Christian Parker's defense is, but does that mean it will take the players extra time to learn it until they are able to play quick and free in this scheme? Those extra fractions of a second needed to pay attention to the minor details can make a huge difference. What do you guys think?

news

Mailbag: Can red-zone scoring be improved?

With talk of a very potent offense, there is one weak area that needs to be improved: scoring in the red zone. With three first-round linemen, what needs to happen to improve red-zone scoring?

news

Mailbag: Returning defenders who could surprise?

Are there any defensive players who were on the team last year that you think are going to surprise us with the changes in coaching and the overall talent upgrades?

Advertising