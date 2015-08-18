Leary Expected to Have MRI; Rookie Collins To Get More Reps at Guard

OXNARD, Calif. – One of the position battles heading into camp might have gotten a little more interesting.

Starting left guard Ron Leary has done nothing on the field to lose his job to rookie La'el Collins. But Leary hasn't always been on the field so far this camp, battling what appears to be a nagging back injury.

After missing Monday's practice with the Rams, Leary is now schedule to undergo an MRI on his back, which also kept him out of action some last week. Leary was one of three interior starters to open the game last Thursday against the Chargers. He only played the one offensive series before he was pulled along with center Travis Frederick and Zack Martin.

Leary, who enters the season in the final year of his contract, has been the Cowboys' starting left guard the last two years, starting all but one of his 32 games played.

Collins, the undrafted rookie from LSU who was projected to be a first-round pick before temporary off-the-field issues scared off teams from drafting him, played mostly tackle in college but experience at guard.

Here at camp, the Cowboys have played Collins mostly at guard, both at left and the right side.