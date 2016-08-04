Leary's All Business In Camp: "I Just Approach It Like I'm A Starter"

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said in April that the Cowboys received trade calls about Leary but did not make a move – apparently not inclined to trade him unless perhaps the right deal came along.

Months later the fifth-year veteran remains a Cowboy. Even though there isn't a clear path to a starting job, and he hears his name in trade speculation through the media, Leary's all business on the field here in Oxnard.

"It's easy because the trade talks are going to happen, but I love the game of football," he said. "I'm just happy to be playing football again. It's fun to me. I hate missing the offseason for things like that because I want to be out there playing ball, but also you've got to understand that's part of the business."[embeddedad0]

Has he spoken with management about his situation since arriving in camp?