Leary's All Business In Camp: "I Just Approach It Like I'm A Starter"

OXNARD, Calif. – Guard Ronald Leary is working with the second-team offensive line for the first time since his 2012 rookie season, but he's approaching training camp just as he did the last three summers: like he's a starter.
"I know I'm a starter in this league," Leary said. "I just approach it like I'm a starter - make sure I'm always ready for whatever comes my way."
Leary started 35 games from 2013-15 before La'el Collins took over as the full-time left guard midway through last season. Inactive for 10 of the final 11 games, Leary did not participate in the voluntary portion of the offseason program, leading to reports that he would like to be traded and get the opportunity to start somewhere.
Executive vice president Stephen Jones said in April that the Cowboys received trade calls about Leary but did not make a move – apparently not inclined to trade him unless perhaps the right deal came along.
Months later the fifth-year veteran remains a Cowboy. Even though there isn't a clear path to a starting job, and he hears his name in trade speculation through the media, Leary's all business on the field here in Oxnard.
"It's easy because the trade talks are going to happen, but I love the game of football," he said. "I'm just happy to be playing football again. It's fun to me. I hate missing the offseason for things like that because I want to be out there playing ball, but also you've got to understand that's part of the business."
Has he spoken with management about his situation since arriving in camp?
"I haven't had any talks since I've been here, but I still feel the same way that I felt in the spring about the trade," he said. "That feeling on my end hasn't changed at all. Right now my agent is handling that. I'm just going to play football."