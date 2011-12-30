Lee Returns To Action; Romo Wearing Wrap

The one significant change to Friday's practice was the return of linebacker Sean Lee, who was back on the field after missing two straight days of work because of an illness.

Lee, the team's middle linebacker and signal caller for the defense, is expected to be ready to play Sunday night against the Giants. He leads the team in tackles with 121, nearly 50 more than the next-closest defender (Gerald Sensabaugh 73). Lee also is tied for the most interceptions on the team with four and has the second-most pass deflections (nine).

· Quarterback Tony Romo practiced again with a wrap around his right hand as he participated in pre-practice throwing drills. Friday's wrap was a bit heavier than what he wore on Thursday. Romo said the wraps are used to compress the hand and minimize the swelling that still exits after taking a direct shot on his right hand from a helmet last Saturday against the Eagles.

· Safety Danny McCray isn't likely to play after missing yet another practice with a high-ankle sprain. McCray has been the Cowboys' best special teams player the last two years. He still leads the squad with 18 special teams tackles in 2011.