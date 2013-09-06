Lee Says Insistence On Turnovers Carries To Meeting Room





It makes sense to bring in a defensive coaching group that emphasizes turnovers above all else after the Cowboys forced just 16 turnovers last season. Lee said the defense feels great about the switch to the 4-3 and the new style. He said the Cowboys feel more comfortable defensively every day, but the defense can only work with great effort and by creating turnovers.

"Our comfort level's very high," Lee said. "I think we've put great work in. But at the same point, you need to get that game experience. We've done a good job in the games in preseason. There's nothing like going out there and playing a full game."

Of course, the Cowboys will be entering the season with a bit of a different look than they expected to have a few weeks ago. Jay Ratliff is now on the Physically Unable to Perform list, while Anthony Spencer may not play this weekend.

Lee's still confident the rest of the group can pick up the slack, including defensive end George Selvie, a player Lee said has done an incredible job of coming in and learning the defense.