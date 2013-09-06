Lee Says Insistence On Turnovers Carries To Meeting Room

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys aren't just trying to create turnovers on the football field.
That mentality carries over to the defensive meeting room as well, according to Sean Lee, who said defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin has the players hit a football when they enter the room to get the insistence on turnovers implanted even further into their thoughts.
"We work on it every day," Lee said. "We talk about it every day. We have a ball in our meeting room we have to hit when we walk in. It's on the forefront of our mind every day. If we want to be great, we've got to get the ball out and get it back to our offense. It's every meeting, every practice, it's on boards."
If the defense isn't doing a good enough job of creating turnovers in a preseason game or in practice, the coaches will show them on film and tell them about it.
It makes sense to bring in a defensive coaching group that emphasizes turnovers above all else after the Cowboys forced just 16 turnovers last season. Lee said the defense feels great about the switch to the 4-3 and the new style. He said the Cowboys feel more comfortable defensively every day, but the defense can only work with great effort and by creating turnovers.
"Our comfort level's very high," Lee said. "I think we've put great work in. But at the same point, you need to get that game experience. We've done a good job in the games in preseason. There's nothing like going out there and playing a full game."
Of course, the Cowboys will be entering the season with a bit of a different look than they expected to have a few weeks ago. Jay Ratliff is now on the Physically Unable to Perform list, while Anthony Spencer may not play this weekend.
Lee's still confident the rest of the group can pick up the slack, including defensive end George Selvie, a player Lee said has done an incredible job of coming in and learning the defense.
"From the way we've worked in the preseason, the way we've played, I think we can be that consistent defense that can help us win," Lee said. Obviously, those are two great players, guys that we obviously need back and want back, but we can find a way to be a winning defense right now.