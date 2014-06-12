Lee Undergoes Successful Surgery, Still No Timetable





Lee tore the ligament on the first day of Organized Team Activities on May 27, opening the door for plenty of speculation about who will fill his vacated middle linebacker position. Garrett has been cautious with his comments about Lee's injury and recovery timetable since it happened, creating some speculation that the Cowboys are hopeful he could play some kind of role in the coming season.

"I'm a day-by-day guy in these situations. There's certainly an allocated amount of time that it takes for guys to heal coming back from these kinds of injuries," Garrett said. "Sean's going to come in here every day and do everything he can to get himself back. It's going to take some time – we all understand that, he understands that."

If Lee is at some point placed on the team's injured reserve, he becomes unavailable for the duration of the 2014 season. But one line of thinking is that the Cowboys could place Lee on their Physically Unable to Perform List, or PUP. Essentially, that would make him unavailable for the first six weeks of the season. Starting with Week 7, he would be available to practice for three weeks before the team could decide to either move him to the active roster or sideline him.

Garrett declined to speculate on the available options in regard to Lee's situation for the time being.

"We'll talk about all those roster decisions," he said. "We want to get through the surgery, we'll talk about what the timetable is and what we'll do as an organization."

It seems like the best-case scenario for Lee's recovery would have him available for the last week or two of the season, but even that seems like a stretch. Typical recovery time for a torn ACL is about 12 months, though some players have rebounded more quickly. Garrett said the plan for the time being is to get Lee started on his rehab sooner rather than later.