Lee Using Same Cast For Now; Ware Fined

Nov 16, 2011 at 07:12 AM

IRVING, Texas – Inside linebacker Sean Lee said he practiced Wednesday with the same cast he wore for his left wrist against Buffalo last week, but beforehand he experimented with a new, lighter cast that allowed use of his fingers.

Lee, who dislocated his wrist Oct. 30, had four tackles in his return against the Bills. He's optimistic that at some point this season he can play without a cast, or at least with a lighter version.

For now it appears he'll go with the bulkier one, which admittedly prevented him from wrapping up on tackles last week.

"Whenever you have one of those casts on, you're always trying to manipulate it and make it a little bit better," head coach Jason Garrett said of Lee, who had full participation Wednesday. "It seemed like he functioned fairly well in the game with it, but the goal probably is to get that thing as small as possible.

"(Head athletic trainer) Jim Maurer and the guys back in training room do such a great job dealing with those kinds of things . . . He's probably just trying to get it right and really as small as it can be without it somehow putting him in a position where he might jeopardize that injury."

Ware FinedThe NFL has fined outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware $15,000 for his roughing the passer penalty on Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick last Sunday, according to multiple reports.

The play occurred on the Bills' 17-yard line at the start of the second half. Buffalo received an automatic first down but wound up turning the ball over on downs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising