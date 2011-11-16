Lee Using Same Cast For Now; Ware Fined

IRVING, Texas – Inside linebacker Sean Lee said he practiced Wednesday with the same cast he wore for his left wrist against Buffalo last week, but beforehand he experimented with a new, lighter cast that allowed use of his fingers.

Lee, who dislocated his wrist Oct. 30, had four tackles in his return against the Bills. He's optimistic that at some point this season he can play without a cast, or at least with a lighter version.

For now it appears he'll go with the bulkier one, which admittedly prevented him from wrapping up on tackles last week.

"Whenever you have one of those casts on, you're always trying to manipulate it and make it a little bit better," head coach Jason Garrett said of Lee, who had full participation Wednesday. "It seemed like he functioned fairly well in the game with it, but the goal probably is to get that thing as small as possible.

"(Head athletic trainer) Jim Maurer and the guys back in training room do such a great job dealing with those kinds of things . . . He's probably just trying to get it right and really as small as it can be without it somehow putting him in a position where he might jeopardize that injury."

Ware FinedThe NFL has fined outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware $15,000 for his roughing the passer penalty on Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick last Sunday, according to multiple reports.