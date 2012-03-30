Lett Expected Back As D-Line Assistant

PALM BEACH, Fla.-- After participating in the NFL's fellowship program for minority coaches during Cowboys training camp and preseason, Leon Lett stayed around through the 2011 season to help the defensive line as needed.

Lett is expected to continue on staff in 2012 as an assistant to defensive line coach Brian Baker.

The Cowboys were particularly impressed with the one-on-work Lett did with first-year defensive end Clifton Geathers, who worked his way into the defensive line rotation for four games.

Although Lett's legacy as a player includes infamous blunders in the 1992 Super Bowl and 1993 Thanksgiving game, he was a two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle in 10 years with the Cowboys and a key member on all Super Bowl teams.