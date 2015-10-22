Linehan Not Planning Big Changes At RB, But Michael's Role To Increase

"Yeah, I mean they said that, and like I said, I'm just going to help to do my part," Michael said. "Whatever that bigger part consists of, I'm going to just do what I have to do."

The third-year veteran was asked to elaborate and chuckled – he quite simply didn't have an answer.

"I'm just as clueless as you are," he said. "Those guys did say I'm going to get a little bit more carries, but we'll see on Sunday."

On the positive side of things, it won't be hard for the Cowboys to give more work to Michael – or C-Mike, as he's been dubbed at Valley Ranch. After spending the first weeks of the season inactive, he's received two total carries in Weeks 4 and 5 – one carry per game.

"Yeah, I mean it's tough," Michael said. "But like I said, I'm happy with anything to contribute to this team. It's a good team, it's a great offense and I'm just happy to be a part of it. If one carry is all I get, I'm blessed to get that."

It's hard to predict much beyond that, but there's no doubt the Dallas ground game could use a jolt. The Cowboys are currently ranked 18th in the league in rushing yards per game, at 106.6. By contrast, that was all the way up at 147.1 yards per game last fall.

Of the two running backs ahead of Michael, neither Randle nor Darren McFadden is averaging four yards per carry with their opportunities. That should open the door for Michael to some capacity.

"Yeah, we'd like to get him more opportunities in the offense as opposed to limited or one short-yardage play here," Linehan said. "We feel like he's ready for some more carries."

So maybe the C-Mike Hype Train isn't derailed after all. But it's going to be an eager wait – for Michael, and even for Linehan – to see how far it can go this weekend.