Game 7: Cowboys (3-3) vs. Eagles (2-4)
When: Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011
Where: Lincoln Financial Field
Looking Back
Game 7: Cowboys (3-3) vs. Eagles (2-4)
Game 7: Cowboys (3-3) vs. Eagles (2-4)
When: Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011
Where: Lincoln Financial Field
What are your thoughts on the battle for the fifth wide receiver spot? While I wouldn't mind seeing Traeshon Holden make the roster, I just have a feeling Anthony Smith will win the spot since he was a draft pick this year and he brings speed to special teams.