Looney Out With MCL; Collins Headed For Surgery

Meanwhile, Jones also confirmed a report from the weekend that La'el Collins likely headed for season-ending hip surgery. Collins had a very limited training camp and was placed on injured reserve to start the season. The Cowboys had hoped that he might be able to play through the hip problem that's been troubling him, but Jones seemed to confirm that his season is over before it had a chance to get started.

"It looks that way this morning, and it will be that way if he has surgery," Jones said. "Right at this particular time, there's a plan for him to have surgery, but I don't have any particulars on that."

It's been quite a month for the group that is typically one of the mainstays of the Cowboys' roster. Losing Looney means that the team is now without two of its preferred starters heading into training camp. Tyron Smith has also spent half of this young season out of the lineup with neck stingers, though he did return Sunday against Cleveland.