Further Review: Closer Look at Sunday's Setback

Oct 05, 2020 at 05:00 PM
Bucky Brooks

NFL Media Analyst

A day after the Browns came into AT&T Stadium and literally ran over the Cowboys, we'll try to dissect with what actually happened.

But let's take one more look back at this game, with the key players, moments, milestones and stats from this game.

Further Review: Closer Look at Sunday’s Setback

For the third straight week, the Cowboys found themselves down in the second half by multiple scores. Yet, once again, they dug themselves too deep a hole and couldn't recover. Let's dissect what happened vs. Cleveland.

Bucky Brooks

NFL Media Analyst

Player of the Game: It was another record-setting day for Dak Prescott, although it occurred another loss. Prescott became just the second player in franchise history to surpass 500 passing yards, finishing with 502 and four touchdowns with an interception. Prescott rallied the offense to 24 straight points, closing a 41-14 deficit to 41-38 before the Browns scored the game-clinching score.
Nemesis: Odell Beckham Jr. has been a pain in the Cowboys' side in the past. That continued again on Sunday as the dynamic receiver caught two touchdowns and ran for another, including the 50-yard reverse run to put the Browns ahead by two scores. Beckham finished with five catches for 81 yards, two touchdowns and 73 yards rushing with a score.
Unsung Hero: Who would've thought the Browns would lose starting tailback Nick Chubb and still rack up the most rushing yards against the Cowboys in franchise history. D'Ernest Johnson came off the bench to rush for 95 yards on 13 attempts and made sure the Browns didn't miss a beat.
Turning Point: The Browns were behind the chains after a holding call put it to first-and-20 and the Cowboys held Cleveland to a short gain on first down but Jaylon Smith was flagged for a personal foul face mask penalty that gave the Browns a first down at the Cowboys 42. The Browns continued the drive with passes to Beckham and Landry that led to a touchdown to tie the game, 14-14.
Need More From ... No need to single out one guy on defense. It's everyone on that side of the ball that is struggling to get the job done. Some blame should be placed on defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, a veteran coach who has the responsibility of setting up the game plan. But this team isn't getting much of a pass rush, not creating turnovers, not preventing big plays and not even stopping the run, which is the first priority in every game plan.
Need More From ...

Don't Forget ... After scoring 24 straight points in the second half, cutting the Browns' lead to 41-38, the Cowboys chose to try an onside kick with 3:42 to play. However, the kick went too far down the field and the Browns were able to recover at the 50. Cleveland scored on the very next play. Had the Cowboys kicked the ball deep, it's likely the Browns run a less aggressive play at their own 25, perhaps giving the ball back to Dallas to tie the game.
Don't Forget ...

Remember Me? The Browns had a couple of former players in the secondary, including cornerback Terrance Mitchell, who was a seventh-round draft pick of the Cowboys in 2014. He led the Browns with 12 tackles on Sunday. Safety Andrew Sendejo, who was the Browns' lone captain at the coin toss before the game, had four tackles and a forced fumble. And don't forget about offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who was the former O-line coach and offensive coordinator in Dallas. He probably enjoyed seeing 307 rushing yards against one of his former teams.
Remember Me?

So, That Happened: The Cowboys benched two players in the middle of the game after giving up big plays. Rookie tackle Terrence Steele gave up a sack to Myles Garrett, who forced a fumble that turned the game around. Brandon Knight replaced him in the lineup at right tackle. On defense, Darian Thompson allowed a deep ball touchdown to Odell Beckham Jr. and was taken out of the game, replaced by Donovan Wilson, who led the team with 10 tackles.
Milestone: No player in NFL history has ever recorded three straight games of at least 450 yards passing until Prescott on Sunday. Since Week 2, Dak has thrown for 450, 472 and now 502 against the Browns, the second-most in franchise history.
Stat of the Game: The Browns rushed for 307 yards, the most against the Cowboys since they allowed 306 in the 2000 season opener against the Eagles, also referred to as the "pickle juice" game. But Cleveland torched the Cowboys on the ground in a variety of ways with a variety of players, as three different guys had over 70 yards rushing. The Browns became the third team in the Super Bowl era (since 1970) to rush for over 300 yards and score at least 49 points.
