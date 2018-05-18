Lost In The Shuffle, These 10 Players Shouldn't Be Overlooked in 2018

FRISCO, Texas –What an offseason it has been. Two of the greatest players in franchise history have left the organization, including quite possibly the toughest, most consistent player to ever wear a Cowboys jersey.

This team has added several new faces in both free agency and the draft, which provided a few highly-rated players that fell in the Cowboys' lap.

There has definitely been a lot of turnover with this roster, and with that, has left a few players to fall in between the cracks.

As we get close to starting up OTA and minicamp practices, here's a list of 10 players who might not be getting the publicity right now, but could find themselves making some headlines before too long.