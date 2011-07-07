LSU-Oregon Spirit Passes Going Fast

Jul 07, 2011 at 02:57 AM

A limited number of spirit pass tickets for the 2011 "Cowboys Stadium Classic" football game featuring LSU and Oregon will go on sale tomorrow. Ticketed seats for this game are already sold out, so this is the last chance to get in to one of the year's most anticipated college football games.  Kickoff for the LSU-Oregon classic is set for 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2011 at Cowboys Stadium.

The $50 Spirit pass ticket gives fans a chance to enjoy pre-game festivities in the plazas outside Cowboys Stadium and access to six party decks located in the end zones of the stadium. Standing room viewing along the party deck rails is on a first come, first served basis. Large video screens with live broadcasts of the game are also on in the plazas just outside the party decks.

Spirit pass tickets do not provide fans with a seat but do allow fans to move about the party decks and open spaces in the main concourses.

Tickets can be purchased beginning July 8, 2011 at 10:00 a.m. in person at the Cowboys Stadium ticket office or by phone or internet through Ticketmaster (1-800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com).  

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

