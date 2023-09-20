Luke Schoonmaker describes hauling in first NFL touchdown

His support system and family weren't the only ones praising the rookie's big moment, as the tight end room immediately celebrated after the score.

"Most of the guys were on the field already and they were all so pumped for me," he said. "It's just a credit to the room. Everybody is so unselfish and happy for one another. Whenever we get the opportunity to get big plays and get into the endzone, we're all just really happy to be with each other. It's fun to be a part of."

With the first touchdown in hand, Schoonmaker will now have to figure out what to do with the ball that he scored with, as he didn't know that you got to keep your first score in the NFL.