Luke Schoonmaker describes hauling in first NFL touchdown

FRISCO, Texas — For second-round rookie tight end Luke Schoonmaker, the first two games haven't seen the young Michigan product be mentioned among the standout reasons why Dallas is getting early praise as the top team in the league, but his one big play in week two saw him haul in his first touchdown reception on his first career grab.
The score came with less than two minutes left in the first half on the goal line where Dak Prescott faked a handoff to Tony Pollard before finding a crossing Schoonmaker across the middle in the endzone just moments before having the pressure cave in. On the other side, Schoonmaker clasped his sure hands for his first score that put Dallas up by two possessions.
"Once the play was called, I was like 'I gotta get open' and Dak made the throw," Schoonmaker said. "My phone was blowing up. Everybody was so excited for me, especially everyone that's been with me from the start like my family, relatives and close friends. Basically everybody that has really stuck with me and watched me grow throughout the years. I'm just so happy to have that support system behind me."
Along with people in his support system watching on television, most of his immediate family was able to make it to AT&T Stadium to witness his home opener and first score in person.
"My whole family was there at that game so it was pretty special to have that happen with my first touchdown," he said. "I have younger siblings and they're busy with their sports seasons, but to have everybody in one place and to have it happen at that time, it was pretty special."
His support system and family weren't the only ones praising the rookie's big moment, as the tight end room immediately celebrated after the score.
"Most of the guys were on the field already and they were all so pumped for me," he said. "It's just a credit to the room. Everybody is so unselfish and happy for one another. Whenever we get the opportunity to get big plays and get into the endzone, we're all just really happy to be with each other. It's fun to be a part of."
With the first touchdown in hand, Schoonmaker will now have to figure out what to do with the ball that he scored with, as he didn't know that you got to keep your first score in the NFL.
"I didn't really realize that was a thing, going from college to the NFL, holding onto your touchdown ball," he said. "[Tight ends coach Lunda Wells] grabbed it for me and they have it now. That was something that I learned."