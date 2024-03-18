 Skip to main content
Advertising

Offseason | 2024

LVE retires from NFL, Cowboys issue statement

Mar 18, 2024 at 12:00 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

LVE-retires-from-NFL,-Cowboys-issue-statement-hero
AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

FRISCO, Texas — Leighton Vander Esch has spent the last several months sorting through one of the biggest decisions of his life. The former Pro Bowl linebacker and Dallas Cowboys' first-round pick suffered a neck injury in October that forced him onto season-ending injured reserve in 2023, an injury that has also now ended his NFL career.

Vander Esch has announced he will retire from football, effective immediately.

"I love the game of football so much, and my body won't cooperate any longer," said the former second-team All-Pro. "I cherished every moment of my NFL career, and it has been such a blessing to play the game for as long as I have played."

Just ahead of Vander Esch's decision, the Cowboys made a roster move to release him with a failed physical designation— owner and general manager Jerry Jones issuing an official statement on news of the retirement.

"Seldom do you come across a player like Leighton, who grew up playing eight-man football only to first play the 11-man game at the major collegiate level and excel," said Jones. "His passion and love for the game was contagious, and from the moment he arrived, he has been a difference maker. His grit, toughness, motivation, determination and football IQ will be sorely missed. Leighton also embodied the strong character and personal qualities that make him much more than an accomplished player.

"He was a leader and the kind of teammate that impacted those around him in the best ways. Leighton's playing career may have come to an end, but his future is very bright. On behalf of the entire Dallas Cowboys organization, we're proud that he wore the star on his helmet, we thank him and we wish all the best to Leighton, his wife, Madalynn, and their young daughter."

Jones' sentiment is echoed loudly throughout the building, including inside of the office of head coach Mike McCarthy.

"Leighton is exactly the kind of player and person a coach feels very fortunate to have on their team," said McCarthy. "His leadership, character, perseverance, dedication and will to win were all at the highest level, not to mention his ability to play the game. Leighton impacted our team beyond defense. He set a tone that served as an example for all of our players about how we want to play.

"Having a teammate like Leighton is something everyone on our staff and in our locker room valued greatly, and we're going to miss him. I wish Leighton, his wife Madalynn and their daughter the best and know that he's going to continue living life to the fullest."

Vander Esch's trajectory as a rookie was aimed due north, his first year in a Cowboys' uniform seeing him earn honors as both a Pro Bowler and All-Pro after being selected with the 19th-overall pick in 2018, along with also being named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

That very same season, he'd also set a Cowboys' franchise record for most-ever tackles in a single season by a rookie with 176 combined takedowns. He'd go on to play six seasons in the league, logging 65 starts and racking up 557 career tackles, but also making an impact in quarterback pressures (18), sacks (3.5), interceptions (3), forced (3) and recovered fumbles (1).

A former Ed Block Courage Award winner as well, repeated neck injuries have derailed the career of a promising young talent, as Vander Esch officially waves goodbye to his playing days.

Related Content

news

Dak's restructure opens up flexibility for extension

The Cowboys reworked Dak Prescott's contract over the weekend to not only save some money on this year's cap, but more importantly to give them flexibility on signing him to an extension.
news

Updates: Igbinoghene latest to join Commanders

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Free Agency Tracker: Updated list of latest Cowboys news

Free Agency Tracker | 2024
news

Tyron Smith expected to depart Cowboys for Jets

There is now a very large void to be filled at left tackle for the Dallas Cowboys, with legendary offensive lineman Tyron Smith expected to protect Aaron Rodgers in 2024.
news

Spagnola: Needing To Make All The Right Decisions

Decisions. Decisions. Decisions. If this were a political thing, we'd be calling this: Decision 2024.
news

Cowboys, LVE part ways following 2023 season

There was a ton of promise for Leighton Vander Esch when he got the nod as the Dallas Cowboys' first-round pick in 2019, but the club has opted to part ways in 2024
news

Gallup released by Cowboys ahead of free agency

Michael Gallup was on an explosive trajectory early in his career with the Dallas Cowboys, but a major injury derailed his plans and he will now seek a fresh start elsewhere in the NFL
news

 Why Eric Kendricks changed his mind and picked Dallas 

Veteran LB Eric Kendricks explained why he decided not to sign with the 49ers and picked the Cowboys. More than playing in Mike Zimmer's system, Kendricks details a specific position that intrigues him.
news

Goodwin gives major injury update, talks Zimmer

CJ Goodwin has opted to remain with the Dallas Cowboys as opposed to joining the exodus to the Washington Commanders, and he explained why his decision wasn't a difficult one.
news

Goodwin returns to Cowboys; signs 1-year deal 

Many fans will overlook the contributions of special teams players, sans kicker, but the Dallas Cowboys have once again shown C.J. Goodwin exactly how valuable he is.
news

Lewis signs new deal, remains with Cowboys

The biggest free agency re-signing thus far has just occurred for the Dallas Cowboys, able to agree to terms with veteran playmaker Jourdan Lewis on a new deal.
Advertising