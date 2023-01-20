Mailbag: 49ers Biggest Offensive Threat?

Who on the 49ers offense is your biggest threat to take over the game? I think Deebo Samuel is my biggest concern with all of his shallow routes creating great separation. He was a handful in last year's playoff loss. Or maybe Christian McCaffrey? Brock Purdy? Or is it the overall physicality that the 49ers bring? – Charles Southard/Lampasas, TX

Nick: You can list a lot of great skill players there and it seems like you even left off a couple. But to me, the biggest threat might be offensive tackle Trent Williams. He's still arguably the best tackle in the NFL and he's gonna be a problem for whoever lines up over there, even Micah Parsons. It might force Parsons to the left side as a rusher, a place he doesn't seem to prefer. Of course, he'll rush from any spot – usually finding the weak link. But it's not going to be Williams. I think he also gives the 49ers an edge with his physicality and that can carry over to the rest of the team. He'll probably not score a touchdown this week, but he might be the biggest threat.