Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: 49ers Biggest Offensive Threat?

Jan 20, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
18-Spagnola-Mickey-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Mickey Spagnola
Mailbag--49ers-Biggest-Offensive-Threat-hero

Who on the 49ers offense is your biggest threat to take over the game? I think Deebo Samuel is my biggest concern with all of his shallow routes creating great separation. He was a handful in last year's playoff loss. Or maybe Christian McCaffrey? Brock Purdy? Or is it the overall physicality that the 49ers bring? – Charles Southard/Lampasas, TX

Nick: You can list a lot of great skill players there and it seems like you even left off a couple. But to me, the biggest threat might be offensive tackle Trent Williams. He's still arguably the best tackle in the NFL and he's gonna be a problem for whoever lines up over there, even Micah Parsons. It might force Parsons to the left side as a rusher, a place he doesn't seem to prefer. Of course, he'll rush from any spot – usually finding the weak link. But it's not going to be Williams. I think he also gives the 49ers an edge with his physicality and that can carry over to the rest of the team. He'll probably not score a touchdown this week, but he might be the biggest threat.

Mickey: For me, it's my man Deebo. The only facet trumping his talent is his versatility. Is he a receiver? Or is he a running back? Well, he's both, and his run after catch as a receiver to second to none. And as a running back, as he demonstrated in last year's 23-17 beat down of the Cowboys in the first-round playoff game is proof. He may not have huge numbers, but it's when he makes plays. Deebo owns the moment.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Will Extra Rest Be an Advantage?

Thanks to the NFL's scheduling, the 49ers, who played on Saturday, will have two full days of extra rest than the Cowboys after Monday night's game. How big of an advantage is all this for the 49ers?

news

Mailbag: Can Maher Regroup? Add Another Kicker?

Do you think Brett Maher can mentally find his mojo again before the 49ers game?

news

Mailbag: Press Coverage vs. Brady's Quick Throws?

If Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is prone to release the ball in two to three seconds, wouldn't it suit the Cowboys to play press-man coverage to disturb the receivers' routes and give our defensive line time to get their hands on Brady?

news

Mailbag: How to Help the Cornerbacks?

What can the Cowboys do to help the cornerback opposite of Trevon Diggs without opening themselves up to big plays elsewhere?

news

Mailbag: Has Micah Parsons Been Mismanaged?

Would it have been better if he had played more linebacker to take advantage of his quickness and keep him fresh?

news

Mailbag: Enough Time for O-Line to Improve?

Given the injuries and shuffling along the offensive line, do you think the Cowboys can improve enough up front to compete against the defensive lines they'll face in the playoffs?

news

Mailbag: First Down Calls Getting Too Predictable?

Why is our first-down offense consistently so predictable with running the ball? Why not sprinkle in some quick passes to at least make second and thirds downs easier to convert?

news

Mailbag: Does This Season Feels Different?

It just feels like they are playing more as the hunter instead of the role of the hunted? Which position would you rather be in?

news

Mailbag: Move Tyron Smith Back to Left Tackle?

Tyron Smith is the best left tackle and there is concern that, at his age, Jason Peters may not be able to play 50-60 snaps. Better to have Josh Ball or someone spell Peters at right tackle than left?

news

Mailbag: Too Many Specialists On The Roster?

When only 46 players can be active per game, and 53 on the active roster, doesn't it seem sort of risky to make five of those guys "specialists"?

news

Mailbag: Should the NFL Add This Stat?

Do you think the NFL should have a statistic called "Team Interceptions"?

Advertising