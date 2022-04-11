Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: A Trade-Down Draft Scenario?

Apr 11, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
18-Helman_Dave-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagRob Phillips & David Helman
Mailbag--A-Trade-Down-Draft-Scenario-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

Since most teams have a first-round grade on 15-20 players, if the Cowboys believe that the players they target will still be available at pick No. 30 or 31, do you think they would consider trading down in the first round to 30 or 31 and pick up an extra third-round pick? — ROBERT CORCHINE / ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Rob: So, the Travis Frederick scenario from 2013? I mean, sure, maybe? You're probably right saying most teams have first-round grades on maybe 20 players a year, give or take. But there's always risk in trading down and missing out on the player you want, unless there's a group of players on the board all graded similarly and you'd be happy with any of them. I've said this before: I'm usually a sit-and-pick guy. This draft is deep enough that you can probably find good players without having to move around much.

David: If they're going to do it, this might be a draft where it makes sense. I think the value will be similar between picks 18-32. But it's just so hard to predict because we can't say for sure how the board will fall. Perhaps they'll have a chance to draft a player far better than what they were expecting, ala CeeDee Lamb in 2020. But just as a general statement, I'd be perfectly happy trading back 6-7 spots and trying to add another Top 100 pick.

Will more career starts as a Cowboy come from the second-round pick or the four fifth-rounders in this year's draft? — PAUL GREGORY / BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Rob: Ah, good one. I'll go with the second-round pick, whoever it is. Yeah, there's strength in numbers with the fifth-rounders, but the last Cowboys fifth-round pick who became a starter was Joseph Randle in 2013. And the only fifth-round pick who started for more than one season? Orlando Scandrick (2008).

David: I feel like people have been down on the second-round picks for a while, and I'm not totally sure it's warranted. Yes, Jaylon Smith was a disappointment, and Trysten Hill hasn't been great to this point. But the Cowboys found DeMarcus Lawrence and Trevon Diggs in the second round. And they also got useful contributions from Chidobe Awuzie, Connor Williams and Randy Gregory. So with all of that said, give me the second-round pick.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Predicting The Pick? Jarvis Landry?

Why Jarvis Landry's name hasn't even been tossed around? He's known for route running and working the middle, figured he would at least garner a little attention.

news

Mailbag: Why Draft A WR At 24? Trading Picks?

With so many holes to fill, and the feeling that this will be a deeper draft, would you use our extra fifth-round picks or maybe some of next year's picks to get more picks in the first three rounds this year?

news

Mailbag: Adding To The LB Corps? TE Depth?

Heading into the draft, how comfortable are you at the linebacker position for the Cowboys?

news

Mailbag: Weighing The Value Of Need vs. Talent?

Do tell, just who is your Lamb or Parsons - specifically, receiver or linebacker that the Cowboys could not pass up no matter who is there at 24?

news

Mailbag: Lessons from L.A.? Pollard's Future?

Do you foresee Dallas' front office re-signing Tony Pollard for the 2023 season and forward?

news

Mailbag: Any Guards Left? Honey Badger Interest?

I'm seeing quite a few articles saying that Tyrann Mathieu could be a good fit on the Cowboys. Do you think he would be a good addition?

news

Mailbag: Hoping This Player "Falls" To 24th Pick

Who's a player in this year's NFL Draft that you wouldn't expect to see fall to the Cowboys at No. 24, that they just could not pass up if he were there?

news

Mailbag: O-Line Moving Backwards? Swing Tackle?

If the Cowboys are unable to sign a couple more offensive linemen in free agency, how big a step back has the line taken?

news

Mailbag: Why Not Redo Amari's Deal Like Browns?

I see that the Cleveland Browns have restructured Amari Cooper's contract. Is there a reason the Cowboys could not have done the same and retained their receiver trio?

news

Mailbag: Should CeeDee Return Punts As No. 1 WR?

With Amari Cooper now in Cleveland, do we see less or perhaps none of CeeDee Lamb on punt returns due to risk of injury?

news

Mailbag: Familiar Face At WR? Safety Depth?

I know Jerry likes signing players coming off an injury at a discount price, hoping that they will recover and perform as well as before the injury. With that said, how do you feel about looking at Odell Beckham Jr.?

Advertising