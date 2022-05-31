Mailbag

Mailbag: Adding Vets In June? Another DROY?

May 31, 2022 at 09:32 AM
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Rob Phillips
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

With Memorial Day behind us, is there any talk of bringing in any June 1 cuts or one-year rentals? I think they really need to continue to address the WR and LB rooms. What about Will Fuller on a one-year deal or bringing back a guy like Anthony Hitchens? — RYAN WEBB / BALTIMORE, MD

David: Like we always say, never rule anything out. If you're asking me to guess, I don't think anything like that happens in the next week or two. But I agree with your assessment that the WR and LB rooms look a little thin. As we inch toward the end of the offseason program, I wonder if we'll see them add to those positions before the start of training camp. I don't know anything for sure, but I guess what I'm saying is it wouldn't shock me.

Rob: I don't disagree that it's a possibility at some point, generally speaking, but injuries and/or performance over a period of time might have to be the reason why — particularly at receiver, where there's a balance between adding depth and stopping progress. They're excited about Jalen Tolbert and they think James Washington could reach another level with more opportunities than he had in Pittsburgh. Maybe the Cowboys show some patience there. Linebacker is definitely not as deep as last year, even though Jayron Kearse's versatility to play down in the box has to be factored into the equation. So maybe that's a position to watch.

What do you think about Sam Williams' odds to be Defensive Rookie of the Year? Micah Parson did well last year. — STEPHEN GRAYSON / GREENVILLE, MS

David: I've got to say, I don't think the odds are great. Darius Leonard is the most recent non-first round pick to win DROY, back in 2018. Before him, it was DeMeco Ryans in 2006. Of course, it's possible. But it'd take a hell of a season from Williams, considering he'll be going against high-profile rookies like Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson, Derek Stingley Jr., Sauce Gardner, Kayvon Thibodeaux and others. Happy to be wrong, but it sounds like a tall order.

Rob: Parsons played like 80% of the defensive snaps last year, deservedly so. Whoever wins this year's award will probably be a consistent starter. Not sure that will be Williams' role here, at least right away. He'll be an important part of the rotation, and I do think he'll have an impact right away, particularly as a pass rusher.

