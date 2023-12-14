Mailbag: Adjusting run defense without Hankins?

How will the Cowboys adjust their run defense if they are without Johnathan Hankins? Is Mazi Smith ready to fill in for him? – Mark Somma/Winchester, VA

Nick Harris:It's looking like Johnathan Hankins will miss this Sunday's game against Buffalo, and it also looks like the Cowboys will be fortunate if that's the only game that Hankins misses with his ankle injury. With that, it's going to be a committee effort to fill in for run defense in his place. The first obvious name is first-round pick Mazi Smith. Can he play to the level Hankins has this season? I think the simple answer is no, but that doesn't mean that he can't use his world-class strength to be effective and plug running lanes. Aside from him, expect Neville Gallimore and practice squad defensive tackle Carl Davis to also get a healthy amount of run.