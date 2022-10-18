Mailbag: Already Looking Ahead To Philly Rematch?

Patrik: I said it immediately following the loss and I'll say it again here: I am not nearly as impressed with the Eagles as most of the world is. What I saw is a team that needed the Cowboys backup quarterback to throw three interceptions to win – scoring only 26 points overall and only six of those 20 points in the second half. I saw an Eagles defense who let that same backup QB mount a 17-0 run in the third quarter and push them to the brink of a 20-point collapse on their own field. There are no moral victories, but there is film, and nothing on film tells me the Cowboys weren't the better team on Sunday; and one that stands to be that much better with the return of Dak Prescott (and his eventual return to form).

Nick: Yeah, I've learned over the years that teams can look vastly different from week to week, so surely it can be different in two months. I expect a different set of circumstances for both teams when that game rolls around. Who knows, maybe they'll be battling for second with the Giants somehow hanging around. But as for stacking up to the Eagles, yes I think the Cowboys are just fine in that regard. They were giving gifts to the Eagles, struggling with the running game and having inconsistencies at quarterback. Those are things you expect to be cleaned up – and still, it was a rather close game in the fourth quarter. Say what you want, but I don't think the Eagles are head and shoulders better than Dallas right now. I think they got them on Sunday night and did what they had to do. But I think the Cowboys are in a good position to still win the NFC East, despite being two games down. Obviously, the margin for error is less now, but the upcoming competition seems to be as well.