Mailbag: Another Option At Safety?

Oct 23, 2020 at 09:00 AM
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagRob Phillips & David Helman
We've been talking about the safety position since training camp and we're seeing a rotation there next to Xavier Woods. What about Reggie Robinson? How is his development going? — MICHAEL KRAUSE / DENVER, CO

David: It's funny how the results can inform your perception. Back in September, I would have told you Reggie Robinson has a lot to learn. He really didn't have a great training camp, and he seems like the type of guy that's going to need some time to develop. But after what we've seen from this secondary the last month, it's getting hard for me to believe Robinson can be a whole lot worse. If things don't improve in the next few games, perhaps he'll get his opportunity.

Rob: Mike McCarthy was asked about Robinson today. His answer: "He's getting better, no question. The vehicle for Reggie to play will be special teams first. That is my focus for him. How he can develop and compete each week is on the special teams units. Safety is going to be new for him. There is new learning there." Indeed, Robinson is trying to make the switch from corner, but I'm a little surprised he hasn't cracked the special teams units yet because he was so good in that area at Tulsa.

If we think Tyler Biadasz is a player and Connor McGovern proves to be a pro guard added with the eventual return of Joe Looney, any chance Zack Martin or Connor Williams gets bumped out to tackle since they both have experience out there? — PETE BERTHEL / SEAFORD, NY

David: I think it's a great question for the upcoming month. I wouldn't want to make that move right now, because they're so depleted on the interior. But once Martin and Looney are healthy, I would strongly consider kicking someone outside. Unless one of these young tackles really shines in the next two weeks, I think it's something you have to think about doing.

Rob: I think you have to look at all options depending on how things go. But Mike McCarthy seems more apt to switch out one spot instead of two for continuity's sake, which means keeping Williams and Martin at guard in a perfect world. If Martin can't play Sunday, it does make sense to keep Williams where he is because there's so much change everywhere else. If Cam Erving returns from IR this week, maybe he emerges as a viable option to stabilize things at tackle. We'll see.

