Mailbag: Another Player Like Steele on the Roster?

A couple of years back everyone wanted the Cowboys to cut Terence Steele, but the staff knew better and continued to work with him to get him to this level. Do you think there is another Steele on this team and that's why they haven't reached too deep into free agency to get offensive line help? – Kevin Titus/Billings, MT_

Nick Harris: The offensive line depth was certainly something I expected to be addressed during the draft in a more impactful way than it was, and none of the depth guys give me a ton of confidence going into OTAs. Does that mean that one can't sneak onto the radar before training camp? Certainly not, but I don't see a player that resembles the type of position that Terence Steele was in at this point a couple of years back. There isn't a depth guy that is facing that much pressure nor do I feel like there is a guy that can make a similar type of impact. Again, that's just as of now. I would like to see free agency get tapped into, but also I'm giving the benefit of the doubt to this franchise when it comes to developing offensive line talent and having what is needed up front to help the offense succeed.