Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Another Player Like Steele on the Roster?

May 16, 2023 at 11:26 AM
Harris_Nick-HS
Walker_Patrik-HS22
by Nick Harris & Patrik Walker
Updates--Steele-Joins-Diggs,-Gallup-with-Illness-hero

A couple of years back everyone wanted the Cowboys to cut Terence Steele, but the staff knew better and continued to work with him to get him to this level. Do you think there is another Steele on this team and that's why they haven't reached too deep into free agency to get offensive line help?– Kevin Titus/Billings, MT_

Nick Harris: The offensive line depth was certainly something I expected to be addressed during the draft in a more impactful way than it was, and none of the depth guys give me a ton of confidence going into OTAs. Does that mean that one can't sneak onto the radar before training camp? Certainly not, but I don't see a player that resembles the type of position that Terence Steele was in at this point a couple of years back. There isn't a depth guy that is facing that much pressure nor do I feel like there is a guy that can make a similar type of impact. Again, that's just as of now. I would like to see free agency get tapped into, but also I'm giving the benefit of the doubt to this franchise when it comes to developing offensive line talent and having what is needed up front to help the offense succeed.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Will Passing Success Depend on TEs?

I contend that the success of the passing game will depend on the development of the tight ends on this team. If McCarthy runs a form of the West Coast offense, they will be asked to do a lot. Do you agree?

news

Mailbag: Should Parsons Be A Full-Time DE?

Micah Parsons recently said he's moving to defensive end full time, but does Dallas have a good enough linebacking corps to afford him doing so?

news

Mailbag: Could Any UDFAs Make An Impact?

I noticed some of the Cowboys' undrafted free agents received decent guaranteed money. Why pay so much for someone who wasn't drafted?

news

Mailbag: Could Zeke Return As A Fullback?

The West Coast offense is known to heavily use a fullback. Any chance the Cowboys re-sign Ezekiel Elliott as a fullback? He is a very good blocker and a better than average pass receiver.

news

Mailbag: Getting Reps For Younger Players?

With the Rookie Minicamp coming up this weekend, it reminded me that for weeks I have read about getting reps for the younger players. What about Jalen Tolbert and Simi Fehoko?

news

Mailbag: Could McCarthy Use Fullback More?

Getting fullback Hunter Luepke without spending a draft choice? Mike McCarthy had Pro Bowl fullback John Kuhn for several seasons in Green Bay. Might we see more use of a fullback with McCarthy now calling plays?

news

Mailbag: What Position Is Most Concerning?

Now that the draft is over, what position group on the roster concerns you most? Where do they still need to add? Brandin Cooks was a great addition, but wide receiver is a concern for me.

news

Mailbag: Which Day 3 Pick Is Most Intriguing?

Similar to DaRon Bland last season, which Day 3 player selected this year has the best chance of making an immediate impact? Who intrigues you the most?

news

Mailbag: Tyler Smith Or Steele Now At Guard?

It looks as though the Cowboys are going with Tyler Smith or Terence Steele at guard, so they must be relying on Tyron Smith being available for the majority of the season. Do you think that's a mistake?

news

Mailbag: Was Second-Round Pick A Surprise?

I though the Cowboys missed a great opportunity in getting one of the better offensive linemen in O'Cyrus Torrence in the second round. Did that surprise you? Was it the right move?

news

Mailbag: Who Would You Trade Up For?

It's finally here! Any chance we'll see some wheeling and dealing tonight? What player, if any, would you trade up to get in this year's draft? How far up would you go, and what would you give up to get him?

Advertising