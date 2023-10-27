Mailbag: Any moves coming at trade deadline?

Nick Eatman: Personally, I have a feeling they will do something although I just don't think it's going to be categorized as a "splash" move. It won't be one of those moves that calms down the fan base, because probably the guys they really want will probably go to other teams in a trade, causing several questions of "Why can't we do that?" From what I've been told, nothing is on the horizon, but I've learned over the years that it doesn't take long to heat up. And who knows, the narrative of this team and certain positions could always change after this game Sunday. For now, the positions I think would make sense to upgrade would be running back and cornerback and maybe a linebacker if he fits the scheme.

Patrik: I'd be stunned, pleasantly so, if they made the kind of blockbuster move that many fans want. I just don't believe they feel pressed to do so when looking at the current record and the fact 96% of the active roster they started the season with being fully healthy exiting the bye, and young talent having stepped up to salve the wound created by the loss of Trevon Diggs and Leighton Vander Esch, and even C.J. Goodwin (if you look at what Jalen Tolbert is doing on special teams). I wouldn't completely put them out of the trade market though, because there are still some things that can either be outright addressed or upgraded, but there's no blinking light that's screaming for attention. Rashaan Evans will soon debut at linebacker alongside Damone Clark and Markquese Bell, as one example of the team feeling pretty solid about where they are right now. I do believe they're all-in and that's why Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore are here, as well as re-signing Johnathan Hankins after having traded for him last October. But everyone's definition of "all-in" is different, and I respect that.