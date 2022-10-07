Mailbag: Any News On James Washington? 

I haven't really heard much about James Washington lately. It seems like he'd be starting to get back to practice soon. I'd love to see what he could do in our offense, given the chance. Or is he just going to be lost in the numbers this year with the play of Noah Brown and the younger guys? — BILLY TROMPETER / OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Nick: The Cowboys are in no hurry with Washington to return but from what I'm hearing, he's really not that close to coming back. He will miss at least 2 more games but maybe more. At this point, I have a hard time thinking he returns before the bye week (Nov. 6). But you never know how the position will look in a month and Washington could end up having a bigger role later in the season.