Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Any News On James Washington? 

Oct 07, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Rob Phillips
Mailbag--Any-News-On-James-Washington-hero

I haven't really heard much about James Washington lately. It seems like he'd be starting to get back to practice soon. I'd love to see what he could do in our offense, given the chance. Or is he just going to be lost in the numbers this year with the play of Noah Brown and the younger guys? — BILLY TROMPETER / OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Nick: The Cowboys are in no hurry with Washington to return but from what I'm hearing, he's really not that close to coming back. He will miss at least 2 more games but maybe more. At this point, I have a hard time thinking he returns before the bye week (Nov. 6). But you never know how the position will look in a month and Washington could end up having a bigger role later in the season.

Rob: Head coach Mike McCarthy says Washington isn't ready to start practice yet, but he is making progress after that August foot surgery. Fortunately, Noah Brown has stepped up and Michael Gallup hit the ground running in his first game back against Washington. I don't know what that means for Washington's role when he does return, but he provides an experienced option on the outside when healthy.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Will Peters Be Better Matchup vs. Donald?

I know Connor McGovern returned last week vs Washington. But against the Rams this week, do you think the Cowboys will make an extra effort to have Jason Peters ready to help against Donald?

news

Mailbag: Why Did Run Game Stall vs. Washington?

Hard to complain when you're winning, but the running game continues to be ineffective. Any thoughts on why they cannot run? Is it bad blocking?

news

Mailbag: How To Fix Cowboys Run Defense?

While the defense has played well, our opponents have been successful running the ball against our "big nickel" personnel package. Do you see Coach Quinn making any adjustments given how much the Rams and Eagles like to run the ball?

news

Mailbag: What Happens If Tyron Smith Returns?

With Tyler Smith exceeding everyone's expectations at left tackle and Jason Peters/Connor McGovern holding down left guard, what do you do with Tyron Smith if he's able to come back later this year?

news

Mailbag: How Did The Rookie TEs Play vs. Giants?

I thought we would struggle with our tight ends in the Giants game with Dalton Schultz inactive. How did they grade? What did you think of them?

news

Mailbag: Has The Season Outlook Changed?

After seeing the first three weeks, has your opinion about our chances this season changed?

news

Mailbag: X-Factor Tonight For Cowboys vs. Giants?

More than anything else, what do the Cowboys have to do to beat the Giants on Monday? None of these division games are ever easy, especially on the road.

news

Mailbag: O-Line Possibilities With Jason Peters?

Once Jason Peters is ready to play, what do guys think will happen to the offensive line positions?

news

Mailbag: Why No Interceptions From Diggs?

Last year Trevon Diggs was an interception machine. Have you seen anything different in his coverage philosophy taking less risks or has it just been the way the game flow has gone?

news

Mailbag: Assessing Tyler Smith's First Two Starts?

From what I saw watching highlights, Tyler Smith and Matt Farniok played a solid game against the Bengals. How would y'all assess their play?

news

Mailbag: Should Cowboys Use Same Plan For Dak?

Do you think the Cowboys will stay with that game plan when Dak Prescott returns, assuming it continues to work with Cooper Rush at the helm?

Advertising