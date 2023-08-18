Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Anything different for second game?

Aug 18, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Dallas Cowboys Mailbag

Ask a question!

Mailbag--Anything-different-for-second-game-hero

Not that long ago, the third preseason game (the second to last on the preseason schedule) was the "dress-rehearsal" game where the starters would see significant action to work out the kinks. Now that the preseason has been reduced to three games and, at least in the Cowboys case, most of the starters don't even play, is this second preseason game approached any differently by the coaching staff? Or is it just another chance to evaluate the young guys? – *Ronald Miller/Charlotte, NC *

Nick Eatman: I don't know about other teams, but I think the "dress rehearsal" for the Cowboys has pretty much gone. Honestly, the addition of the 17th regular season game, and the extra week off between the preseason finale and Week 1 is probably the reason for it. Even if the starters got a few reps in one of the game, they'd still have to wait a couple of weeks at least to play the first game. So once again, you might be a rusty from the dress rehearsal. All in all, it just doesn't seem worth it for the starters to get any meaningful reps. Sure, it would be in some capacity but the risk vs. reward is too great for me. And I've changed my tune on this, pretty much after the Romo injury vs. Seattle back in 2016. Yes, it opened the door for Dak but the Cowboys got lucky there. In most cases, losing the starting QB in the preseason would wreck the season. Not worth it. Just be ready to play against the Giants in Week 1, would be my advice.

Mickey:

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Evaluating young players vs. backups?

How do you truly evaluate how good the Cowboys' younger guys can be, knowing they're facing NFL backups right now?
news

Mailbag: How close is battle for second QB spot?

Do we believe the coaching staff is protecting Rush and the battle for the second quarterback job isn't all that close?
news

Mailbag: Is O-Line the No. 1 preseason issue?

Do you see depth of the offensive line as the No. 1 preseason issue for Dallas?
news

Mailbag: Can young WRs move up depth chart?

It sounds like some of these younger receivers are really stepping up, so given Michael Gallup's struggles last year, do you think one of them can pass him on the depth chart?
news

Mailbag: Is it important to win in preseason?

Does winning in the preseason help build confidence and momentum going into when the games count for real?
news

Mailbag: Any players needing to show something?

 Are there any unexpected players who need to start showing something if they want have a role this year?
news

Mailbag: Why does kicker seem an afterthought?

For a team with Super Bowl hopes, why are they relying on unproven (and cheaper) options who are struggling on Oxnard practice fields?
news

Mailbag: Should starters play in the preseason?

Do you think the first-string offense should play in the preseason to work out the kinks before the regular season starts?
news

Mailbag: Is there concern about Schoonmaker?

How concerned should we be with Luke Schoonmaker's injury, which seems to be lingering? How far behind is he falling?
news

Mailbag: Are some from 2021 draft on thin ice?

Are guys like Wright, Kelvin Joseph, Jabril Cox, Semi Fehoko, Josh Ball and Quinton Bohanna on thin ice?
news

Mailbag: How will McCarthy handle defense?

With his focus on the offense and calling plays, will Mike McCarthy have a big role on defense, too? 
Advertising