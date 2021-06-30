Mailbag: Are We Forgetting About Trysten Hill?

Maybe it's just me, but I see similarities in Osa Odighizua's game compared to Tyrone Crawford. Do you see him stepping in and being able to fill that void Crawford left following his injury and ultimately his retirement? How would you compare the two players? — TANNER CARLSON /SAN ANTONIO, TX

David: I think that's a pretty apt comparison. Odighizua's versatility is something coaches have talked about, and I do think he's going to fill a bit of a utility role – same as Tyrone Crawford. One thing that should help him is that he's already got experience playing the three-technique position that he's expected to fill. I always thought it was a bit unfair that Tyrone was drafted as a 3-4 end and then had to find his way in a 4-3 scheme. Hopefully that won't be the case for Osa.

Jonny: I do think that! I wrote an article about it a few weeks ago. I think the model is there and Osa has the foundation of talent to fill that role, but Crawford put a lot of skills and intangibles together to have the career he did. It would be great if Osa were a multi-time Pro Bowler, and I wouldn't say that's impossible. But if, instead, he looks at his goal as surviving in the league for 10 years, I think he'll figure out how to provide value to the team like Crawford did.

I have read a couple articles recently were the writer(s) felt that Trysten Hill could be a surprise cut this year. Why are so many down on him? I know he had a really bad first season with his play and attitude and his second season cut short due to injury, but he is really young. — JACK FANELLI / BLACKWOOD, NJ

David: The thing you need to remember about roster predictions is that we're all just trying to follow bread crumbs. The coaches that brought Trysten Hill to Dallas are all gone, and the staff replacing them has spent big-time draft picks on two other defensive tackles, Neville Gallimore and Osa Odighizua. It makes sense to think that, if Hill doesn't have a great camp, there's not a lot of incentive to keep him around. All of that said, I thought he was really finding himself as an NFL player before he got hurt last fall. I'm not ready to write him off yet.