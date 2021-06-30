Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Are We Forgetting About Trysten Hill?

Jun 30, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
Auping_Jonny-HS20
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Jonny Auping
Mailbag-Are-We-Forgetting-About-Trysten-Hill-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

Maybe it's just me, but I see similarities in Osa Odighizua's game compared to Tyrone Crawford. Do you see him stepping in and being able to fill that void Crawford left following his injury and ultimately his retirement? How would you compare the two players? — TANNER CARLSON /SAN ANTONIO, TX

David: I think that's a pretty apt comparison. Odighizua's versatility is something coaches have talked about, and I do think he's going to fill a bit of a utility role – same as Tyrone Crawford. One thing that should help him is that he's already got experience playing the three-technique position that he's expected to fill. I always thought it was a bit unfair that Tyrone was drafted as a 3-4 end and then had to find his way in a 4-3 scheme. Hopefully that won't be the case for Osa.

Jonny: I do think that! I wrote an article about it a few weeks ago. I think the model is there and Osa has the foundation of talent to fill that role, but Crawford put a lot of skills and intangibles together to have the career he did. It would be great if Osa were a multi-time Pro Bowler, and I wouldn't say that's impossible. But if, instead, he looks at his goal as surviving in the league for 10 years, I think he'll figure out how to provide value to the team like Crawford did.

I have read a couple articles recently were the writer(s) felt that Trysten Hill could be a surprise cut this year. Why are so many down on him? I know he had a really bad first season with his play and attitude and his second season cut short due to injury, but he is really young. — JACK FANELLI / BLACKWOOD, NJ

David: The thing you need to remember about roster predictions is that we're all just trying to follow bread crumbs. The coaches that brought Trysten Hill to Dallas are all gone, and the staff replacing them has spent big-time draft picks on two other defensive tackles, Neville Gallimore and Osa Odighizua. It makes sense to think that, if Hill doesn't have a great camp, there's not a lot of incentive to keep him around. All of that said, I thought he was really finding himself as an NFL player before he got hurt last fall. I'm not ready to write him off yet.

Jonny: His first year was just such a disaster and he didn't manage to totally make up for it last season, though he definitely improved and made an impact. I wouldn't go as far as to predict that he'll be cut, but I don't think his second-round status will protect him at all. He probably has more talent than the guys who would theoretically take his spot, but he's going to have to show that difference in training camp. Anyone who performs better than him will have an edge over him regardless of where they were (or weren't) drafted.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Interest in DeCastro? Pollard Punt Returns?

He was such an electric kick returner in college. Is returning punts that much different?
news

Mailbag: Most Interesting Personality Past & Present 

The Cowboys have had a ton of amazing personalities on their teams throughout the years. If you could write two books, one about a current player and one about a former player, who would you pick? 
news

Mailbag: How Many Roles For Micah Parsons?

We have been  hearing a lot about Micah Parsons rushing the passer, dropping in coverage, and also playing multiple positions. Thoughts?
news

Mailbag: The Most Underrated Cowboy Ever?

Who is the most underrated player in Cowboys history? 
news

Mailbag: Grading The 2018 Draft Class?

I'm a firm believer that you can't grade a draft until three years after the fact. So how would you grade the Cowboys 2018 class? 
news

Mailbag: Top-10 Defense? Edge Rusher Option?

Do you see Osa Odighizuwa as candidate for edge rusher with his strength, wrestling background and quick first step? 
news

Mailbag: Surprise Starter? Amari's Status?

Is the ankle injury Amari Cooper is currently suffering from a new injury or is it something he has been dealing with? 
news

Mailbag: Worried About 2022 Cap Space?

Why is no one talking about the $30 million that the Cowboys are showing over the projected cap for 2022? Which players will be most at risk?
news

Mailbag: Benefits Of Joint Practices?

How beneficial do you think the joint practices with the Rams will be?
news

Mailbag: Best Position Battle?

If you had to pick a position, either offense or defense, what spot do you think will be the most contested and why? 
news

Mailbag: Guessing At The DT Rotation?

How did Quinton Bohanna look this spring? Does he really have a chance to outperform Trysten Hill, or he will be a situational player along with Neville Gallimore?
Advertising