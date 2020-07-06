Mailbag: Are We Writing Off Forbath Too Soon?

With CeeDee Lamb falling in the Cowboys' lap (and wearing No. 88), I can't help but think of when Dez Bryant fell in the draft. Where would you rank Dez as far as Dallas' first-round draft picks since 2000? And as a college prospect, how does Lamb stack up?– TAYLOR / SCHENECTADY, NY

Rob: Well, we're talking about the franchise's all-team leader in touchdown catches and a possible Ring of Honor pick one day. So, Dez is definitely up there with the best first-round picks this century. DeMarcus Ware, Zack Martin, Zeke Elliott, Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick, Terence Newman and Leighton Vander Esch are in that group. Lamb, too? That's certainly the expectation. Time will tell. But I think he'll play well right away without the pressure of having to carry the offense.

David: I think I would put D-Ware, Tyron Smith and Zack Martin ahead of Dez – but that's about it. Ware is going to be a Pro Football Hall of Famer, while Smith and Martin have a great chance to do the same. Still, that's lofty company. I'm not sure CeeDee is quite as rare of an athlete as Dez was. At the NFL Combine, they essentially ran the same 40-yard dash, and Dez was almost 30 pounds heavier. Still, I think Lamb was the best overall receiver in this class. I have every expectation that he can play on a comparable level to Dez.

It seems like no one is giving Kai Forbath a chance to winner the kicker job. Why?– VINCENT VINCI / LAURENCE HARBOR, NJ

Rob: Because Greg Zuerlein, who played for new special teams coordinator John Fassel in L.A./St. Louis, agreed to a deal in March that includes reportedly over $2 million in guaranteed money. That's a sizable commitment at kicker. But at the end of the day, it's about making kicks. Year after year, the Cowboys play so many games decided by a touchdown or less. They've got to find consistency at that position, and yes, Forbath was perfect in the final three games last season. Let's just see how it plays out on the field.