Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Assessing Kellen Moore's First Season

Nov 27, 2019 at 09:30 AM
DAL-hs
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
18-Helman_Dave-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagRob Phillips & David Helman
Mailbag-Assessing-Kellen-Moores-First-Season-hero

I think this was mentioned a few weeks ago but not sure. Can you please explain to me why Trysten Hill isn't playing? I read your columns all summer how he's doing great and he disrupts the pocket. Can't he help us in the run game? - JACK BASCH / BROOKLYN, NY

Rob: Maybe this week is Hill's chance to get back in the defensive tackle rotation. Antwaun Woods isn't expected to play against Buffalo because of a knee sprain. Christian Covington is the logical replacement at nose tackle, but Woods at least has a chance to be active for the first time since Michael Bennett arrived from the Patriots. Hill is a young player (21) who's still learning what is expected of him at this level, and he probably needs a full offseason to get stronger. But yes, the talent level and effort on the field is there.

David: They don't think he's ready. There's no other conclusion you can draw when a top-60 draft pick is a healthy inactive for seven of 11 games. You can view that as an indictment on Hill, or on the Cowboys for over-drafting him, but there's not a ton that can be done about it right now. Antwaun Woods' sprained MCL is going to give Hill an opportunity to play this week, and possibly next week. Hopefully he makes the most of it.

In your assessment of first-year offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, what do you like and where would you like to see improvement in these last few games? - MATT REILLY / GREENSBORO, NC

Rob: I like that they're the No. 1 offense in the league, despite the fact that they still can't seem to start games fast. I don't really factor in the Patriots game in that regard because of the weather. Moore has done a very good job of making this a pick-your-poison offense. I do think that when Dak also makes plays with his feet, the offense is that much more dangerous. But I've always said you have to be selective and not risk him too much as a runner. In just about every loss they've had, the red zone has been an issue. They know they've got to be more consistent finishing drives.

David: It's hard to nitpick too much when you're talking about the No. 1 offense in the league, but it sure does seem like the Cowboys have gotten away from some of the stuff that made them so fun earlier on in the season. We're seeing less passing on early downs, and we're definitely seeing less movement before the snap. This team has too many playmakers not to be straining opposing defenses by moving them around the field. Oh and also, clean it up in the red zone. The Cowboys have only scored touchdowns on 4-of-10 possessions in these last three games.

Don’t miss your chance to see the Cowboys take on the Buffalo Bills when they return home to AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day. Get your tickets now!

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Keeping 6 WRs? Niswander's Future?

Is it fair, and I realize "fair" is a subjective term, that Hunter Niswander is being asked to be both punter and kicker, while in competition with Bryan Anger for the punter position?
news

Mailbag: Going Heavy At Certain Roster Positions?

With a few players who can play more than one position on defense – safety/linebacker, linebacker/pass rusher, edge rusher/defensive tackle – wouldn't this allow the team to go heavy at several positions? 
news

Mailbag: Set At D-Line, Or Geno Atkins An Option?

What are the odds that the Cowboys sign Geno Atkins? I think he would be a nice bridge for a veteran player to help the young defensive line.
news

Mailbag: Sack Total For Tank, Gregory, Parsons?

With Randy Gregory having a full offseason the first time in his career, and the addition of Micah Parsons, what's your total sack number predictions between the three? 
news

Mailbag: Pass Rush Help? Not Enough WR Speed?

The one thing I haven't heard is "elite speed" - someone who scares the defense of running a deep route. Is there anyone on the Cowboys roster with this kind of speed?
news

Mailbag: Depth Concerns At Two Positions?

What are two positions that you feel the Cowboys have good talent at but could use more depth? 
news

Mailbag: Extra Scrutiny From Hard Knocks?

Do you think the Cowboys being featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" will put too much pressure or scrutiny on them to make it to the playoffs? 
news

Mailbag: Taking Fewer Risks On Special Teams?

Do you think we will see less trick plays on special teams this year, since we will (hopefully) have more leads?
news

Mailbag: Is Ezekiel Elliott Underappreciated?

Do you expect Zeke to have a better year if the offensive line stays healthy and where would you rank him against the other starting running backs in the league? 
news

Mailbag: Last Minute QB Addition Before Camp?

Last time I checked, Alex Smith is still available. Any chance you see the Cowboys upgrading the position (backup QB) before the start of camp? 
news

Mailbag: O-Line Shuffle? WR Trade?

Do you think Brandon Knight or Connor McGovern could win starting left guard job, and maybe try Connor Williams at center or swing tackle?
news

Mailbag: Best Cowboys Nickname? Next Woodson?

Which past and present Cowboys players do you think have had the best nicknames? 
Advertising