Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Best Way For Team to Help Prescott?

Feb 23, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Walker_Patrik-HS22
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Patrik Walker
Mailbag--Best-Way-For-Team-to-Help-Prescott-hero

Dak Prescott now has seven years under his belt and will turn 30 before next season. At this point in his career, what can the Cowboys do to get better play from their starting quarterback? Does the front office need to surround him with more talent? Does Mike McCarthy need to provide a better scheme? Or does the new quarterbacks coach need to help Prescott with his mechanics, decision-making, etc.? – Stephen Smith/Coatesvile, PA

Nick: All of the above. It's never just one thing and this one is no exception. Let's start with talent, because this is the hardest part, especially when the QB is already making $40 million per season. That's a huge chunk of the pie, but at the same time, this offense still needs more playmakers. That's why drafting guys that can help is such a priority. You need guys like Pollard and Jalen Tolbert to shine early when they're on a first contract. Now Pollard needs a new deal. Gallup already got a big deal. So it's not easy to do, but finding affordable help is a huge must to give Dak that support system. The other things are nice, too. McCarthy can probably call some plays that benefit Dak's strengths a little more and a new voice in his ear for a QB coach can certainly help. But to me, it's all about talent around him. And since the salary cap is once again going to be a challenge, the Cowboys must figure out ways to give him help.

Patrik: I was hoping you'd go where my mind was already living, and you did: QBs coach. I'm on record as pointing out just how much of a step forward Prescott took with Jon Kitna in that role, and you've now witnessed an uncharacteristic problem with interceptions (2022) begin to mushroom, tied to his time with Doug Nussmeier. I'm still wondering if Prescott needs to recalibrate his throws due to that broken/healed thumb, which he has an entire offseason to do now, but having the right position coach in his ear is going to be paramount going forward; as will making sure the "new" offensive scheme and play-calling utilizing his mobility more often to keep defenses off-balance (see Super Bowl 57 for more insight there). From there, get that WR room settled beside CeeDee Lamb, because that was a notable reason for the spike in INTs.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Traits to Compliment Receiver Room?

Whether it's through a draft pick or free agent signing (or both), what styles or traits would best complement what we have returning in the wide receiver room?

news

Mailbag: Will Quinn Return Help Keep Free Agents?

With Dan Quinn staying as the team's defensive coordinator, do you think that might help keep some of the Cowboys' defensive free agents? I thought Donovan Wilson would follow Quinn for sure

news

Mailbag: Give Maher a Chance To Compete?

Why is kicker Brett Maher being totally written off for 2023? I understand he struggled in the playoffs, but he was "Money Maher" before then. Why not invite him to training camp and have a competition?

news

Mailbag: Flip the Rookie Contract Scenario?

While Micah Parsons' on his rookie contract, does it make sense to channel some extra resources, to the defensive side of the ball now to surround him with more talent?

news

Mailbag: Steele's Timeline; Tyron At Right Tackle?

What is the timeline for right tackle Terence Steele? Is it logical then to assume Tyron Smith is your right tackle at the start of next season? Any chance Smith becomes this team's swing tackle in 2023?

news

Mailbag: Learning From Super Bowl Teams?

I'm not criticizing Cowboys' leadership here. I love the team's makeup. But what have the Eagles done since their disastrous 4-11-1 season in 2020 that the Cowboys could learn from? What takeaways are there from the Chiefs' ability to sustain success?

news

Mailbag: Three Cowboys Finalists Hurt Woodson?

Do you think the fact that three Cowboys were finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year hurt Darren Woodson's chances at getting in?

news

Mailbag: Super Bowl From Cowboys' Perspective?

My love for the Cowboys would not let me root for the Eagles at all, but I did appreciate the great game – and happy for the ending. Just curious to what the big takeaways from this game would be for the Cowboys' perspective?

news

Mailbag: Right Players for McCarthy's New Offense?

Does Dallas have the right personnel to run Mike McCarthy's new West Coast offense efficiently? Considering he may be on the hot seat next, can he even get his offense successfully installed and clicking on all cylinders in one offseason?

news

Mailbag: A New Free Agent Philosophy Coming?

Could there be a change of philosophy in the Cowboys' front office? Should there be if they want to get over the top?

news

Mailbag: How Will Cowboys Offense Change?

With Mike McCarthy calling plays, a new coordinator and several new offensive coaches, how will the offense be different going forward?

Advertising