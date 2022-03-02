Mailbag: Biggest O-Line Need; Upgrade QB Room? 

What change or upgrade on the offensive line would best help the running game? — MATTHEW GARRITY / KENNEWICK, WA

Nick: Center. I've said it all last offseason and nothing really changed my mind. I don't have major issues with Tyler Biadasz but I think it's a spot that needs to be upgraded with experience and power. To me, it's a first-round option because of value. You get a center in the first round, he's probably the best or the second-best in the nation. I think of it like fantasy football. When do you take a defense or a kicker or even a tight end? Maybe you get one earlier than everyone else but that means you're taking the best one. That's how I feel about center.

Rob: If Connor Williams departs in free agency, I would gauge La'el Collins' interest in moving back to left guard. Terence Steele has shown he can do the job at right tackle, and Collins might give them some extra power inside. It would fill a spot internally without having to spend money or a draft pick on a replacement. And they need to get back to moving people off the ball the way they did the first couple months of the season.

When you have a franchise quarterback it's easy to lose sight on the quarterback room as a whole. Cooper Rush is a great story, but you can't help but value experience at backup QB. You always need to look at the salary cap, but would the Cowboys look at other options? — NATHAN MATTISON / GLENS FALLS, NY

Nick: Here's what I would want from my backup. I need him to be rather cheap, but still have some experience in the league. I want him to get along with Dak and someone Dak trusts. I want him to know his role on the team and be willing to help. I also want him to have a little bit of playing experience under his belt with perhaps winning a game, maybe even on the road on national TV. Oh wait ... Yeah, I'm fine with Rush right now. I think I'll take another late-round shot at getting someone to develop.